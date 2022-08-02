GRAMMY-Nominee Joe Troop returns home to Winston-Salem with Venezuelan Superstar Larry Bellorín
Winston-Salem, NC – Winston-Salem’s own bluegrass GRAMMY-nominated musician Joe Troop (Che Apalache) plays The Ramkat in his new duo featuring legend of Venezuelan Llanera, Larry Bellorín.
Troop is thrilled to show Bellorín his hometown, particularly because Bellorín faced exiled from his own home, Monagas, Venezuela, and migrated to Raleigh six years ago, seeking asylum. He left behind a 25+ year illustrious musical career, founding a music school with over four hundred students, performing often and with superstars like Renaldo Armas, Cristina Maica, Teo Gallindez, and Rumi Olivo, and releasing chart-topping singles. He now works construction to make ends meet.
In an uncanny parallel, Troop just moved back to North Carolina after a decade-long stint in Buenos Aires where he formed band Che Apalache with his best students and took them all the way to the GRAMMYs in 2020 with a nomination for Best Folk Album, Rearrange My Heart (produced by Béla Fleck). But when COVID hit, Troop hopped the last flight out of Argentina, hunkered down somewhere north of here, and got to starting over. He released his debut solo album, Borrowed Time, with collaborators like Béla Fleck, Tim O’Brien, Abigail Washburn, Charlie Hunter and more.
Troop and Bellorín met in late 2021. Two virtuosos of their respective folk traditions lose everything and somehow find each other. Now, in a way, the two understand notions of home in the music they play together.
The combination of their principle instruments, banjo and harp, hits the ears like no other sound you’ve heard – it’s fresh and full of heart and longing. Plus fiddle, cuatro, guitar, upright bass, and maracas (Rolling in My Sweet Baby’s Arms plus maracas?!). It’s Appalachian-Venezuelan fusion. You won’t want to miss this special show.
Album forthcoming 2023.
The Ramkat
170 W 9th Street, Winston-Salem 27101
Thursday, August 18th 2022.
Doors 7pm / Show 8pm
Tickets: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2765702/larry-joe-joe-troop-of-che-apalache-winstonsalem-the-ramkat?
Larry & Joe
BIO - Larry & Joe were destined to make music together. Larry Bellorín hails from Monagas, Venezuela and is a legend of Llanera music. Joe Troop is from North Carolina and is a GRAMMY-nominated bluegrass and oldtime musician. Larry was forced into exile and is an asylum seeker in North Carolina. Joe, after a decade in South America, got stranded back in his stomping grounds in the pandemic. Larry works construction to make ends meet. Joe's acclaimed "latingrass" band Che Apalache was forced into hiatus, and he shifted into action working with asylum seeking migrants.
Currently based in the Triangle of North Carolina, both men are versatile multi-instrumentalists and singer-songwriters on a mission to show that music has no borders. As a duo they perform a fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music on harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, guitar, maracas and whatever else they decide to throw in the van. The program they offer features a distinct blend of their musical inheritances and traditions as well as storytelling about the ways that music and social movements coalesce.
