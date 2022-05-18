GRAMMY AWARD WINNING TRUMPETER CHRIS BOTTI HEADLINES
SUNDAY COLTRANE JAZZFEST
HIGH POINT, NC — After circumstances forced the last minute cancellation of his previous engagement, Chris Botti, the Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist, has arranged his schedule so he can headline the 11th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival (JCIJBF), on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Oak Hollow Festival Park, High Point, NC.
Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed CD “When I Fall In Love,” Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist. His success has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop music and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four #1 jazz albums. Performing worldwide and selling more than four million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre.
Botti won the Best Pop Instrumental Grammy Award in 2012 for his release “Impressions.” An eclectic artist with amazing depth of range; he was nominated twice in 2009 for Best Pop Instrumental Album and Best Long Form Music Video for the release “Chris Botti In Boston” — a live recording where he performed with the Boston Pops Orchestra and special guests including Sting, Yo-Yo Ma, Steven Tyler, Josh Groban and John Mayer.
Botti is a dazzling trumpeter; at home in everything from jazz to pop to rock. That amalgamation of cross genre skills comes from his working with an array of artists as his career began. While a student at Indiana University, Botti won grants to study with jazz legends Woody Shaw and George Coleman in consecutive summer sessions. He also did short touring stints with Frank Sinatra and Buddy Rich. After his college years, Botti toured with Paul Simon and Sting. He did session work with a diverse list of artists including Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Natalie Cole, Roger Daltrey and others. Whether he is performing with full symphonies or at renowned venues around the globe, his unparalleled crystalline and poetic sound transcends musical boundaries.
The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival will be held Sept. 3-4, 2022. It is a celebration of jazz and blues music honoring Coltrane, a High Point, NC native son, who graduated from William Penn High School, now Penn Griffin School of the Arts. Ticket information and festival details are available www.coltranejazzfest.com.
