HIGH POINT, NC (March 4, 2021) -- The Friends of John Coltrane, Inc. are proud to announce Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Chris Botti will headline the opening day of the 10th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed CD When I Fall In Love, Chris Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist. His success has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop music and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four #1 jazz albums. Performing worldwide and selling more than four million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre.
Botti won the Best Pop Instrumental Grammy Award in 2012 for his release IMPRESSIONS. An eclectic artist with amazing depth of range; he was nominated twice in 2009 for Best Pop Instrumental Album and Best Long Form Music Video for the release CHRIS BOTTI IN BOSTON- - a live recording where he performed with the Boston Pops Orchestra and special guests including Sting, Yo-Yo Ma, Steven Tyler, Josh Groban and John Mayer.
Botti is a dazzling trumpeter; at home in everything from jazz to pop to rock, a brilliant bandleader who lets his players shine, and a born showman whose joy at being onstage is infectious. Whether he’s performing with full symphonies or at renowned venues around the globe, his unparalleled crystalline and poetic sound transcends musical boundaries.
The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival will be held Sept. 4-5, 2021 in Oak Hollow Festival Park, High Point, NC. The celebration of jazz and blues music honors Coltrane, a High Point, NC native son, who graduated from William Penn High School, now Penn Griffin School of the Arts. The two-day festival that happens over Labor Day weekend, has become a destination event for festival goers. Ticket information and festival details are available www.coltranejazzfest.com.
