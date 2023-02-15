Grammy Award Winner
Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662
“Christone "Kingfish" Ingram represents the next generation of great American blues artists.”
--PBS NewsHour
“Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has already made his mark as one of the best, and undoubtedly most exciting, blues guitarists in the world.”
--Guitar World
Grammy Award-winning guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Christone “Kingfish” Ingramwill perform live at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro onThursday, March 23, 2023. Kingfish is performing as a featured guest for Buddy Guy's “Damn Right Farewell Tour”.
662, Kingfish’s latest Alligator Records release,won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album, the Blues Music Award for Best Blues Album, and topped both the DownBeat Critics’ Poll and the Living Blues Critics’ Poll. Since his groundbreaking 2019 debut, Kingfish , Ingram has been nominated for a total of nine Blues Music Awards and has won them all. He’s also won nine Living Blues Awards and two Blues Blast Music Awards.
And the momentum has continued to build. In July 2022, The Washington Post Magazine ran a 5000-word story on the young bluesman as Kingfish simultaneously appeared on the cover of Guitar World magazine, who declared, “Kingfish is one of the hottest guitar players in the world…He’s a seasoned road warrior on a mission to spread the beauty and majesty of the blues. Ingram is the real deal, and he’s here to stay.”
Kingfish’s latest single is the groundbreaking song, Another Life Goes By (Mississippi Mix), the newly remixed track featuring indie rapper Big K.R.I.T. The song blends the urgency of hip hop with the timelessness of the blues.
Concert information is as follows:
Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Venue: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Address: 300 N. Elm St.
City: Greensboro, NC
Phone: 336-333-6500
Showtime: 7:30pm
Ticket price: $35.50-$65.50
Website: www.tangercenter.com
*Opening for Buddy Guy
*See website for complete performance information
Music video for “Long Distance Woman”:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDuIELUSzxU
Since the release of Kingfish, his Grammy-nominated 2019 Alligator Records debut, and 662, his 2021 Grammy-winning sophomore album, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the 23-year-old has already headlined three national tours, performed at Australia’s largest music festival, barnstormed across Europe and the UK, and was chosen to open for The Rolling Stones in London.
Kingfish has performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell and Buddy Guy, with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits. NPR’s Morning Edition featured Kingfish in a seven-minute story broadcast to its 14 million listeners on 662’s release date. And in April 2022, Kingfish made his national television debut on CBS Saturday Morning , performing three songs as well as being featured in an in-depth interview segment. Parts of the interview were recorded at New York’s legendary Apollo Theater, where Kingfish was headlining.
According to Ingram, "662 is an ode to my roots, a nod to the area where I was born and raised. The title track, 662, encompasses how a small corner of the earth influenced my view of life and music. It also points to the growth I have had since my debut album. As much as I have been fortunate to get 'Outside Of This Town' (the title of his breakout single from his 2019 Grammy-nominated debut album, Kingfish), I do want people to know that the '662' will always be a major part of who I am."
On 662, Ingram creates contemporary blues that speaks to his generation and beyond, delivering the full healing power of the music. No Depression calls Ingram, “a young bluesman with an ancient soul and a large presence in the here-and-now.” Living Blues says, “By any measure, Kingfish is one of the brightest new stars of his generation.”
