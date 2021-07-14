Graham Sharp’s “Truer Picture”

“Truer Picture,” the solo debut from Greensboro-native Graham Sharp, founder of the Grammy-winning Steep Canyon Rangers, is out now on Yep Roc Records.
“It’s a terrifying departure from everything I’ve done with Steep Canyon Rangers up to now,” Sharp said, describing the album as, “basically a BlueRidgeSoulLateNightCountryTangledRootsGrooveRevival sort of thing.”
The release comes as the Asheville-based Steep Canyon Rangers get back into gear, with new singles and a string of tour dates through the fall. They’ve been at it 20-years, forming in UNC dorms shortly after Sharp graduated from Grimsley High School. In 2020, they picked-up a “Best Bluegrass Album’’ Grammy nomination for their “North Carolina Songbook,” an album recorded live at MerleFest 2019, featuring the band covering eight songs by North Carolina legends like Ben E. King, Elizabeth Cotten, James Taylor, Doc Watson, and Thelonius Monk.
In contrast to Steep Canyon Rangers’ in-person Grammy win in 2012, for “Nobody Knows You,” Sharp and the group watched from their Asheville-area homes in 2020. “I’ve been so lucky to spend the last 20 years making music with my brothers in Steep Canyon Rangers,” Sharp said of the journey. “ Their vision and support have allowed me to become the songwriter I am today, no doubt.”
Turning toward his solo work, “the title of my new album, “Truer Picture,” may be misleading,” he said. “There’s nothing false about the 16 or so albums we’ve made together. But time apart, a year and counting now, has given me the opportunity to approach the music differently.”
The result is a more straightforward record. “There are almost no instrumental solos on the album,” Sharp noted. “This is almost unthinkable for someone who has made his musical career as a banjo player. But I hope [listeners] enjoy something a bit different, a bit familiar.”
On “Truer Picture,” Sharp handles the harmonica and guitar-work, in addition to his signature banjo picking. Drums, bass, keys, and guitar are filled from Floating Action’s Seth Kauffman (who co-produced the record with Sharp, and at whose studio they recorded). Matt Smith appears on pedal steel; and Dave Hartley (of The War on Drugs) who happens to be Sharp’s neighbor, laid harmonies on the remarkably lush “Deeper Family.”
Overall, a relative sparseness resonates around Sharp’s warm baritone—balancing debut efforts from a seasoned songwriter watching the world around him. Drawing from a “wellspring of emotion” at the beginning of the 2020 lockdown, the material derived from isolation, the connections shared, political unrest, and a notable fandom of John Prine.
At its core, “Truer Picture” hits notes of home and family. The cover art is an image of Sharp’s pandemic home-construction project turning his garage into an Airbnb. The record itself pressed at Citizen Vinyl, a record factory in a building that these days also houses a cafe, bar, and studio, that in its history has been home to the Citizen-Times newspaper and WWNC, the radio station on which Bill Monroe and Jimmie Rodgers made their first on-air appearances. On the topic of Asheville radio, the track “Love Yourself,” takes its cue from a morning DJ on 103.3 Asheville FM, whose oft-repeated titular mantra has brightened many of Sharp’s days.
Likewise, brightening days is his family—the concept of which is ever-present throughout the record. Sharp’s son, Wade, has been at the helm of each music video released so far, including the track “Come Visit My Island,” which was shot over Daufuskie Island, SC. “After 20 years of constantly touring it felt good, even under the circumstances, to put everything on hold except my family and their wellbeing,” Sharp said.
On “Generation Blues,” Sharp turns outward, reflecting on his kids and the future. “When I think of the inheritance I leave to my kids and their generation, I want it to be only the best of what I know; there’s a lot I’d just as soon leave behind,” he said. “The youth have a strong sense of calling out bullshit. This song is about as close to rock ‘n’ roll as I get... hopefully they won’t call me out for that. It’s pretty ironic to have my kids working so closely with me on the video for a song about intergenerational friction.”
As restrictions lift and shows return, Sharp’s band is back to business. Steep Canyon Rangers recently released new singles, including the latest, “It Ain’t Me,” (also on Yep Roc Records). And after a stint of solo shows around the state (and a Steep Canyon performance with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra in June) he’s gearing for a nationwide tour with Steep Canyon Rangers through the late summer.
They’ve got a handful of dates alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and a few festival stops along the way—including their own signature “Mountain Song Festival,” (founded as a fundraiser for the Cindy Platt Boys and Girls Club of Transylvania County). The 15th annual affair will run Sept 10-11 in Brevard, NC; and feature acts curated by the group, including Mavis Staples, Charley Crockett, Town Mountain, I Draw Slow, and more.
Graham Sharp’s “Truer Picture” is out now via Yep Rec Records.
