Greensboro, NC — On April 9, 2022, the hit gospel musical Crowns returns to the Barn Dinner Theatre stage. In this moving production, a troubled teen is sent south to recover where she is introduced by her grandmother to her friends, the "hat queens". These women take the teen on a musical journey filled with love, loss, hope, humor, and healing. Audience members learn the unique stories of each hat and of the women upon whose heads they rest. "Sometimes, under those hats, there's a lot of joy and a lot of sorrow."
Craftily directed, this right-of-passage story comes to life on the Barn's in-the-round stage. The seven-member ensemble includes Lakeisha Askew-Johnson, Vanecia Boone, Tennille Foust, Walter Johnson, and La' Tonya R. Wiley. Rounding out the cast are NC A&T students, Jordan Hankerson and Emani Eaglin.
Inspiration for Crowns came from the photography book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry entitled Crowns: Portraits of Black Women in Church Hats. Originally printed in 2000, the book is now in its seventh printing. Actor Regina Taylor adapted the book into the musical production Crowns.
Crowns will be presented from April 9 — May 7, 2022. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 336-292-2211 or by emailing reservations@barndinner.com.
