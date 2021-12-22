Good Will, Cheer, and Music

Music and good will go hand in hand, and as 2021 comes to a close, I’d like to reflect with gratitude for artists across the Triad using their talent and platforms to fundraise for worthwhile causes over the year.
A good show is an opportunity for good times, even in the face of loss—a notion at the core of ScottFest, a music festival honoring Scott Johnson; and fundraiser for The Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem (GCSTOP) held at Lebauer Park in June.
With its first incarnation raising more than $15,000 (and distributing more than 100 overdose reversal kits) organizers are hosting a holiday reprise at the “Super Yamba & Friends’ 6th Annual Holiday Jam,” on Dec. 23 at the Flat Iron in Greensboro.
“This will be our first holiday without our dear friend and musical partner Scott Johnson,” organizers said over Instagram. “In his memory, we’re dedicating the show to Scott and all proceeds from the show will benefit GCSTOP.”
Featuring members of Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Big Something, Reliably Bad, Black Haus, Brand New Life, and more (including DJ sets from Prez throughout the night) the dance party tradition continues with a mission: raising funds for GCSTOP’s signage campaign targeting musicians, bars and venues across North Carolina.
Awareness related to harm-reduction practices is but a facet of GCSTOP’s overall pursuit, which seeks to address the increasing incidence of opioid overdoses and opioid-related deaths in Guilford County. They serve residents through naloxone training and distribution, coordination with community partners, and operating mobile and fix-site syringe exchange programs (SEP) all with the purpose of relationship-building and prevention of death by overdose.
Similarly, Mental Health Greensboro hosted their “Stomp the Stigma” fundraiser concert in June with Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band and Michael Cosner & The Fugitives. The funds allow MHG to continue helping “promote mental wellness and support those in mental health recovery,” organizers said. They’ve also partnered with the United Way in “working to break the cycle of poverty for families in Greater Greensboro.”
Groove Jam X likewise addressed poverty and hunger with a return to its annual live music festival at Doodad Farm in September, raising more than $25,000 and 1,780 pounds of food, to benefit the Greensboro Urban Ministry.
In Winston-Salem, FemFest carried on—honoring its late-founder Bryn Hermansen—with a virtual music festival, to raise more than $12,000 for Family Services of Forsyth County, which offers safe haven and assistance to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Casey Noel, Bob Fleming & the Cambria Iron Co., P-90’s, Alexis Ward, and Rebecca Reel were Triad artists among the twelve acts, which appeared as part of the virtual festival on Youtube in November.
Back in the spring, Jeffrey Dean Foster released “I’m Starting to Bleed” as an official “Record Store Day” title, with all proceeds going to the Shalom Project, which “runs programs that challenge the cycle of poverty in our community with a spirit of inclusion, compassion, and justice.”
Foster likewise lent his talents, with a track, “Ruby Beach” (featuring his daughter, Ava Louise) to the album for the “Be Good To Yourself” project, an initiative in the works since 2019 to offer North Carolina musicians access to mental health services. The album itself features a number of Triad artists, including organizer and “Defacto Brother” Ed Bumgardner, Rob Slater, Gino Grandinetti, Doug Davis, Bruce Piephoff, Snüzz, and Mitch Easter. In all, more than 60 North Carolina musicians contributed to the record, which serves as the project’s main fundraising source.
The mission, according to organizers, is to raise, “much-needed awareness and funds to provide underinsured music industry professionals access to mental health care and substance abuse counseling services in times of crisis when they need it most. Let’s start helping our artists and those who support them in the profession to be good to themselves.”
Created by a group of artists from the Triad, Triangle, and Charlotte areas, the “Be Good to Yourself” project is sponsored by the 501c3 organization Abundance NC, and is partnered with Mind Path Care Centers across the state. They’ll also be working with the Texas-based SIMS Foundation, which exists to offer mental health support to entertainment professionals, in its transition to North Carolina.
And while this list is hardly exhaustive of the work of musicians and organizations which helped our community in 2021, if you’re rushing for a last-minute gift, or are into non-material gifting all together, I’d suggest a cue from the Triad music world for worthwhile donations in this season of giving.
Merry Christmas, y’all.
