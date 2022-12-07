Triad musicians and venues are in the spirit of hosting benefit shows and charity drives to share good tunes, good will, and holiday cheer.
In the spirit of the classic Christmas album, musician and producer TJ George has released “Christmas Smooth,” featuring artists like the Pointer Sisters, Al Jarreau, and Climax Blues Band, to raise funds for Young People in Recovery, a national non-profit agency that supports young people recovering from substance abuse through peer-support, life skills training and harm reduction practices over 65 chapters in 23 states — two of which are in the Triad area, with chapters in Asheboro and Greensboro (with an on-campus program at N.C. A&T).
Extending the importance of mental health services among the musician community, the “Be Good to Yourself” project, with its accompanying album and concert series, continues raising funds to offer musicians and their families access to counseling and care providers. The 2021 album featured a few dozen notable North Carolinian musicians — including Jeffrey Dean Foster, who’ll perform with his band, The Arrows, at Gas Hill Drinking Room on December 15 for a special “Warm for the Holidays” winter coat drive and fundraiser for the Shalom Project.
A Winston-Salem non-profit, The Shalom Project works to “serve the under-served” with a free medical clinic, pharmacy, food pantry, closet, diaper bank, and other support programs. “The Shalom Project runs programs that challenge the cycle of poverty in our community with a spirit of inclusion, compassion, and justice,” said Foster, who’s also a Program Manager at TSP.
“I just make sure the programs happen every week with the help of many, many volunteers,” he added, noting a steady rise in clients and TSP’s current search for a new building to house their services under one roof (while also working to help build affordable housing in the Winston-Salem area).
As a musician, Foster is making sure to put on a solid rock-n-roll show — with Crenshaw Pentecostal rounding the bill — and Sam Frazier, Chris Micca, and Cliff Greason in the lineup as the Arrows. “If folks are anything like me they have some extra jackets lying around,” he said of suggested donations. “New or gently-used winter hats, gloves, and blankets are always appreciated as well.”
In Greensboro, Antion Scales, Demeanor, and Chris Meadows hope to help share the warmth — and throw a Christmas party folks will “still be talking about next year” — with the “Under the Mistletoe” pajama party and coat drive at the Flat Iron on December 18. DJ Dlinkwent will be on deck, with donations being collected for the annual “Give a Kid a Coat” program.
Meanwhile, the WHOA: Working Class & Houseless Organizing Alliance has partnered with Greensboro venues as drop sites for their annual sleeping bag drive, in memory of Marcus Smith, running throughout the winter. Collections are accepted at etc.GSO, College Hill Sundries, Common Grounds, Elsewhere Museum, and the Green Bean. Requested items include: sleeping bags, blankets, tents and tarps, warm socks, coats, jackets, shoes, and boots. An official list and more information can be found on their website: linktr.ee/whoagso.
From keeping folks warm to warming the hearts of children, toy drives are in full swing. The Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville has a Toys for Tots drop box through December 16. And Monstercade is partnering with the folks from “Hope House, shows for Hope,” for a fundraiser and toy drive on December 10. Donations will be accepted in lieu of a cover, with All My Circuits, Seneca Burns, Condado, Forever Yours, Home For The Day, and Fifty Flies filling the showbill.
Over at the Ramkat, the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will host its annual “Spirit of Giving Toy Drive and Fundraiser” at Gas Hill Drinking Room on December 13. Serving as a pre-show party for the Tab Benoit & Dirty Dozen Brass Band concert that evening. Attendees can exchange unwrapped toy donations or cash gifts to PBPS for a $5 discount on admission to the Benoit show. The “Spirit of Giving” event will also feature performances by winners of the 2022 PBPS Road to Memphis Blues Challenge (who’ll head to the Blues Foundation’s International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN come January).
From warm hearts to full bellies, the “FOX8 & Old Dominion Holiday Concert” series returns to the stage — with Triad performances at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 16 and at the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem on December 17. “As always, admission to the in-person symphony concerts will be free of charge with a canned food donation,” organizers explained. “Attendees are encouraged to bring a minimum of five cans per person.”
Hosted by Katie Nordeen and Neill McNeill, the Greensboro concert will feature the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, along with vocalist Victor Solomon, Latin-grass duo Larry & Joe, the Summit Figure Skating Club, and even a visit from Santa. In Winston-Salem, Laurelyn Dossett will join the Winston-Salem Symphony, along with Wendy and DaShawn Hickman, to lead a “coliseum full of folks” in a big ‘ol carol sing.
For movie buffs in the spirit, RiverRun Film Festival organizers have partnered with Marketplace Cinemas for a food drive and special screening of “Elf” on December 17, to benefit the Samaritan Ministries Food Bank. Festivities include a live Q&A with sound designer Wade Wilson and a pre-show concert from the Summit Strings Quartet. Admission is two canned goods per ticket.
Meanwhile, a/perture cinema is hosting the “Bah Humbugember Holiday Film Fest,” screening “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” December 10-11, and “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” December 17-18. Admission goes directly to the SECU Family House, and donations of paper goods (toilet paper, paper towels, plates, bowls, and napkins) are also requested.
While SECU Family House helps folks and families traveling to Forsyth County for medical care, the Triad Health Project offers medical case management along with food and transport assistance for those living with HIV in Guilford County. With a mission to “see a future free from HIV,” THP also offers outreach, advocacy, and free HIV/STI testing across the community. In celebration and support of that mission, Westerwood Tavern will host a chili cook-off fundraiser and clothing drive for THP on December 18.
Extending the holiday spirit to man’s best friend, SPCA of the Triad is hosting a Holiday Donation Drive, accepting an array of dog-friendly items at various Triad businesses (including brewery venues like Joymongers and South End Brewing in Greensboro). And in Winston-Salem, the “2022 Jingle Jog 5K and Santa Strut” offers charity runs benefitting Ruff Love Rescue, with a post-race party at Radar Brewing on December 17. Interested participants can get paired with canine running partners available for adoption. Leashed pets are also welcome — with registered pups receiving their own racing bib.
Whether it’s helping folks stay healthy and warm or putting a smile on their face, Triad musicians and venues extend good will this holiday season.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
