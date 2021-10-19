Gladys Knight coming to Greensboro – Nov. 17, 2021
Greensboro, N.C. – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight on November 17, 2021 as part of a week-long celebration.
Tickets for Gladys Knight go on sale Friday, October 22, and can be purchased online at TangerCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.
The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.
Knight, known as the “Empress of Soul,” is a tireless performer who still wows audiences around the country and the world. All told, Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade: “Good Woman” (1991); “Just for You” (1994); the inspirational “Many Different Roads” (1999); and “At Last” (2001). “At Last” showed the world that she still has what it takes to record a hit album, employing the talents of contemporary producers like Randy Jackson, Gary Brown and James D.C. Williams III, Jon John, Jamey Jaz, Keith Thomas, Tom Dowd and Tiger Roberts.
