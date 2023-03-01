March is Women’s History Month — and there’s never a bad time to throw flowers towards hostesses with the mostesses — here’s to the web of wonderful women around Winston-Salem who weave community through song, dance, and even scary movies.
Community is the beating, bloody heart of the newly-launched “Horror Fright” nights, hosted by Madame Mae, which showcases horror flicks (with a suggested costume theme) each Tuesday at the Camel City Playhouse.
While the series started with a “My Bloody Valentine” special in February, the meat-and-bones begin with “Leprechaun” (and a green-attire dress code) on March 1; “The Fly” follows on March 14 (with Jeff Goldblum cosplay encouraged); a special “Ginger Snaps” party (and final girl theme) runs March 21; and “The Lost Boys” (with a suggested teen vampire motif) plays on March 28.
“My biggest goal is to create an ongoing theatrical experience to unite the community,” Mea explained, beckoning the strange and unusual. “A place to experience what it’s like to be alone in space where no one can hear you scream — but in a crowded room. It’s a place for those who love horror to gather and to build a following and friendships — and a place for people who are just getting into horror so that they can experience it live and chat about it with people around them. It’s a place to belong.”
”I’m just a spooky woman providing spooky movies to the public,” Mae continued, balancing herself against the character she’s creating. “We just started up, so it’s all trial and error — if I can be vulnerable: stepping into my dress and walking onto that stage was one of the most nerve-wracking things I’ve done in a long time. But when I walked through the curtain and saw all the people that were already united by the love of horror, it made all the preparation and stress worth it.”
Channeling mistresses of the night with a mix of Mae West and her Texan home state drag artist heroines (Lee Marshall and Layla LaRue), Madame Mae espouses a “love of all things glamour and horror that will bring your bones to the grave.” Goaled to offer a welcoming and meticulously curated environment, each showing follows a theme and suggested dress code. And each month will be partnered with different charitable organizations. They’ll host a special “Blood Moon Drive” during the “Ginger Snaps” screening, to collect menstrual products for Period.Org, with a special “blood bag” for those who donate.
It’s a rich pairing. For the unaware: “Ginger Snaps” offers a rippin’ lycanthropic allegory into puberty. Aiming to celebrate the transition to womanhood, “we’re having a panel of individuals speak about their life experiences with menstruating and trying to live the life they’re creating — including a retired Marine who’ll share the struggles she went through while serving her country, ” Mae explained, “and I’m excited to have Sophie Bot 5000, the Transexual temptress of Winston-Salem, speaking about their transition.”
In addition to the panels, Selia d’Katzmeow and her pack will perform a Werewolf-themed routine to make the audience howl.
An esteemed producer and performer under her “Haus d’Katzmeow” troupe, d’Katzmeow is another Winston-based hostess with the mostess, who’ll celebrate a year of regular showcases at the Camel City Playhouse with “Spring into Burlesk!” on April 15.
Aimed at “celebrating all things feminine, fertile, rebirths, new beginnings, and blossoming,” d’Katzmeow is excited to launch “Camel City Burlesk” as well as new regular appearances at Breathe Cocktail Lounge in Kernersville. Her latest production shares classic burlesque, along with history and educational elements geared toward the community. “My approach to hosting is creating a safe environment for the performers, staff, and audience members,” she said. “I begin each show with emphasis on consent and safety. I lead the show as the Femcee and provide historical facts and modern-day relevance to the audience. Our performers are grounded in inclusivity, knowledge, and embodiment of the craft, incredible stage presence, and importantly, safety.”
As d’Katzmeow celebrates a year at the Playhouse, The Martha Bassett Show is celebrating its sixth season, now underway at the Historic Reeves Theater in Elkin. Blending “fabric of the national roots and Americana scene with the rich artistry, history, and flair of North Carolina’s Piedmont region,” the live show runs bi-weekly on Thursdays through October; and is syndicated across a handful of radio stations nationwide. Here in the Triad, it broadcasts Saturday evenings on WFDD.
“Producer Pat Lawrence and I have been working hard to take TMBS to a larger audience,” Bassett said. “It’s our goal to be a national radio show. We feel like North Carolina music is special and should be recognized nationally for its uniqueness.”
“I love mixing together national, regional, and local artists, with a strong emphasis on NC artists. And I’m most proud of our representation of women on the show,” she continued, praising scheduled season six performers like Kyshona, Heather Maloney, Minton Sparks, Danielle Howle, and Badi Assad. Upcoming episodes will feature Heather Pierson, Holler Choir, and Matty Sheets on March 2; and Girl Blue, Kenny Roby, and Snüzz are the guests on March 16.
Basset’s support for female artists flows into her role as a performer, she’s often a special guest on the Blue Ridge Opry, a classic country throwback experience hosted by Kelley Breiding (of Kelley and the Cowboys, who’ll be on TMBS come September 7). Breiding will bring the Opry itself to the Reeves on July 22. Bassett also performed at the inaugural Songbird Supper Club in October (with Cashavelly Morrison, Casey Noels, and Hannah Pabon).
Hosted by Melissa MacLeod, the Supper Club meets monthly, on the last Tuesday, at the West Salem Public House. Offering “a cozy and casual performance series to celebrate women who create and express, or want to start,” organizers emphasize the series as being “rooted in building trust and collectively healing patriarchal-conditioning that has led to sisterhood wounds, perfectionism, and outmoded belief systems that keep us isolated from one another and our magic. We want to fundamentally change the landscape for women artists in Winston-Salem and the surrounding areas.”
It’s a pursuit shared by Billie Feather, organizing member of FemFestNC and co-host of the Winston-Salem Beer & Banjos series at Gas Hill Drinking Room. A multi-instrumentalist and music educator, Feather is a UNCSA graduate and professor at Meredith College. She plays bass in Charles Latham and the Borrowed Band (who played TMBS’s season six opener), heads The P-90’s (who’ll celebrate their album release with Reese McHenry at Gas Hill on March 16), and plays guitar in Hank, Pattie and The Current. Bandmate (and partner-in-crime) Hank Smith joins her in the WSB&B co-host seat.
“Winston Salem Beer & Banjos is the latest chapter in a franchise of Beer & Banjos music series that occur around the Triad,” Feather explained. “We felt that Winston was the perfect place to expand the series, as it hosts a variety of musicians and is close to traditional hotspots for those genres.” Running monthly, with a focus on bluegrass, Americana, and folk music, “we celebrate the diversity of artists within those genres while acting as a hub to those artists within the Winston-Salem community and beyond,” she noted.
The monthly series showcases a special guest, while the Beer & Banjos Allstars house band serves contemporary bluegrass and the occasional pop cover. The next installment, on March 15 will “feature femme forward Americana act, Dissimilar South, a triangle favorite with fantastic harmonies and original music,” Feather explained. “After hearing them at FemFest 2022, we fell in love and can’t wait to have them back in town.”
Happy Women’s History Month to all the hostesses with the mostesses across the Triad!
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
