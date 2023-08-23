When General Norman Johnson passed away on October 13, 2010, the whispers around the beach music community, while respectful, were nonetheless ubiquitous. Can the Chairmen of the Board, beach music’s most revered act, survive without their lead singer and songwriter?
While the fans may have pondered the band’s future, there was never any doubt that the two surviving members, Ken Knox and Danny Woods, would not only persevere but thrive.
“One day General pulled me aside and said, ‘Be ready,’” said Knox. “‘You’ve got to give the people the best show possible.’”
Knox didn’t feel any sense of urgency at the time, but, unbeknownst to him (and everyone else), General was dying of cancer. But a couple of years later he disclosed his diagnosis to Knox and repeated his plea, saying, “You’ve got to keep the legacy going, not for me but for all the people who’ve followed us and supported us over the years.”
Shortly after General’s passing, a memorial concert was held at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, S.C. During the show, Knox let it be known that he was looking for musicians, “and the first person who knocked on my door was Thomas Hunter, and old friend and colleague,” Knox said. Hunter has been his frontline mate ever since.
Danny Woods continued to perform until his own health issues sidelined him. He was replaced in 2013 by Brandon Stevens, who left the band last year and was replaced by current member Patrick McGuire. Woods sat in sporadically until his death on January 12, 2018.
Although the Chairmen, who were inducted into the N.C. Music Hall of Fame in 1999, had released 11 albums from 1974-2010, none since Johnson’s passing. Then, in 2017, Knox was approached by noted Motown arranger/songwriter/musician McKinley Jackson. He had written a dozen or so tunes that he felt would be perfect for the Chairmen.
“I hadn’t seen him in 30 years and was gratified that he would offer them to me,” smiled Knox. “So we went over them and he was right — they were perfect for us. So we recorded most of them and I wrote another.” Titled Words Left Unsaid, it was a huge commercial success, proving that the Chairmen still had a large and loyal following.
The trio is backed by a six-piece band, the Executives, all of whom are virtuoso musicians in their own right.
“It’s been truly gratifying that folks still come out and support us,” said Knox. “General told me it’s all about the way you present the music. He can never be replaced, but we can put on a show that preserves the legacy. We still do two or three shows a week, and the response warms my heart; I feel truly blessed.”
Local aficionados will have a chance to see the Chairmen of the Board up close and personal this Saturday, August 26. Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, 5831 W. Gate City Blvd., has turned its outdoor area into a sparkling concert venue, complete with a covered stage, dance floor, gazebos, lights, a VIP area, etc. A full music series is planned, featuring local and regional bands, with an occasional national act.
“And what better way to introduce it to the community than with the Chairman of the Board?” smiled independent booking agent Tracy Mackey. She, owner Robert Holden, and musician and friend of Ken Knox’s Tony Capra are the triumvirate behind the project.
The concert is part of Giovanni’s third annual Wine Fest. A wide array of wines will be offered, as well as a full buffet menu or a limited appetizer menu.
But the main attraction, of course, will be the music. “I took the idea to Robert (Holden) of making this a music event as well as a wine fest,” explained Capra. “My dad (retired owner of Capra’s Deli) used to be in radio, and he would do live remotes with the Chairmen while they were on the road. He and Ken are still close friends. Plus, Tracy knows the booking business and Ken as well, so she, Robert, and I put this thing together.”
The affair will kick off at 4 p.m. with “The 1 Man Band” Gary Woodard, followed by the classic rock band Vinyl Tap (in which Capra is a guitarist). Then the Executives will do a set before bringing on the headliners.
Admission is $25, available online at eventbrite.com (recommended) or at the door.
