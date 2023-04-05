Jessie Dunks is getting to know herself beyond bluegrass origins in her latest pop-infused single “Don’t Know Why,” out now via streaming platforms. Fans can get to know the band when they play with Nightblooms at the Flat Iron on April 21.
Drawing comparison to Sharon Van Etten or Faye Webster, Dunks hails from a big Oak Ridge family — with 10 siblings — and a music connection made as a kid through a “First Act” guitar gifted from her folks. “Music has always been a big part of our family,” she said. “A handful of my sisters and I used to play on the streets of Greensboro for First Friday! “
Though Dunks left that “First Act” behind long ago, she can still be found around downtown Greensboro — as a pretty regular fixture at the Flat Iron or Oden Brewing — Dunks’ fluidity flows through genre and lineups with a full band, on her own, or as part of her duo with Bella Snyder. “We love singing together and used practice for gigs as a way to see each other more often,” Dunks explained. “She really has an amazing voice and sometimes I’ll make her sing with me just so I can sit back and listen.”
When it comes to the band, however, Dunks is up front in the driver’s seat. “Once I started playing with a band I noticed we really come alive with the higher energy songs and I started writing songs to fit that vibe,” she said. “It started out with a lot of singer-songwriter folk songs; and now we’ve got a lot more of an indie pop-rock influence, for sure.”
Along for the ride is guitarist Daniel Carr (Demeanor, Side Pony), drummer Gilson Fearnow and bassist, Kellan Crabtree. “They’ve been so good to me in supporting my original music, and bringing such amazing talent to the stage,” Dunks said. “I couldn’t be doing what I’m doing without those boys.”
“And a special shout out goes to Beau James (of Chuck Mountain) for being a huge support in starting the band,” she continued. James actually plays bass for the band on the recording, tracked at Earthtones Studio, with Gage Owens as producer and Jason Atkin appearing on keys.
“This will be the first song I’ve released in 3 years,” Dunks mentioned. “I wanted to explore a big produced song, and with Gage’s help, that’s exactly what we got.” The tone marks a distinct contrast to Dunks’ 2020 debut EP, “Hiccups.”
“I’m proud of that EP, seeing as it was my first attempt at recording original music, but I’m excited to keep discovering my sound so I can look back at what I started with and be proud of how far I’ve come.”
Throughout that journey, Dunks maintains the lyrical foundation of her folk beginnings. “I really love introspective exploration, and I’ll try and explain emotions that maybe I don’t have words for until I sing them,” she said, turning to senses of struggle intrinsic in her work. “I have a really hard time with knowing what my ‘sound’ is,” she explained. “I’ve realized that exact struggle actually comes out in a lot of my lyrics! Not knowing what sound to chase or how to present myself as a musician is an internal battle I deal with all the time.”
And in that battle of self-awareness and song, “I can only hope that my original sound gets closer and closer to who I am as an artist,” she said, with an eye (or ear) toward her journey. “I started out in bluegrass and folk, but my style has evolved to incorporate a variety of inspiration.”
“The new song is definitely my pop venture when it comes to production,” she continued, reflecting on her own pop sensibilities; and her affection for rhythmic strumming patterns on guitar. “I actually think that inspiration came from my admiration of Ed Sheeran’s first album,” she noted, “and I can’t seem to get away from covering Harry Styles.”
Gnarls Barkley and Lizzo are also in her cover portfolio, though Dunks lists Bright Eyes, Glen Hansard, and Ray LaMontagne as primary influences in her songwriting. “There’s something about the rawness of each of those artists,” she explained, “and that’s really what impacted me the most about their music.”
Through fluidity and lyrical focus, Dunks is developing her own sound, while developing material for others along the way through songwriting commissions. “A lot of my time is spent writing custom songs through Songfinch,--it’s a pleasure and an honor to write songs for people all over the world,” she explained. While she strives for emotive lyrical connections, Dunks also enjoys writing jingles and parodies. “If it’s songwriting, I’m in!”
As for her own work, the band is currently filming a music video with Jerry Davis (aka JDVisions). They’ll head to Durham for a show with Pretty Crimes at The Fruit on April 20 and will return to the Flat Iron in Greensboro for a show with Nightblooms on April 21.
“Don’t Know Why” is out now.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
