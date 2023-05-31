The Camel City Revelators, a Winston-Salem supergroup, is hoping to help folks get by “With a Little Help From Our Friends,” a compilation album benefitting the Second Harvest Food Bank Of North West North Carolina, out June 2.
Featuring a whopping 43 tracks from an array of artists, the initiative was put forth by the Revelators co-founder, Dale Cole, who found himself humbled by the response of artists lending their songs.
“I think I received ten submissions the first day,” Cole said. “I’m always touched by the kindness and generosity of my musician friends when it comes to giving back to our community.”
Hitting a personal milestone, this will be Cole’s fifth fundraising compilation album. The first three being installments of the “Beyond the Mask” series from the “Virtual Village,” a fundraising group formed in partnership with Steven Jones (from Second Harvest), which gathered local businesses and musicians to offer assistance to service-industry workers during the pandemic shutdown.
“We loaded artists on a flatbed trailer with a generator and toured the neighborhoods in WS bringing music to the people,” Cole recalled of the Village’s socially-distanced live show incarnation. Aimed at “raising joy,” Cole continued the spirit of giving — forming the Inclusion Project and releasing the “Songs of Hope” compilation to benefit H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem, which provides meals and targets food insecurity for children in Forsyth County.
“We just thought it was time to do another compilation,” Cole noted of his fifth round, this time with his group the Camel City Revelators. And while ensuring folks get fed remains salient, he sees the benefit as two-fold. “Not only does it help the Food Bank but also it helps to showcase the depth of talent we have in this area and their commitment to give back.”
It’s a commitment that continues — a handful of artists from the first four compilations making appearances on “With a Little Help From Our Friends,” including Rick Gustaitis — with whom Cole started the Camel City Revelators, with an altruistic pursuit from the get-go.
“Rick I formed the Camel City Revelators in September of 2019 with a core group of musician friends and would meet at Liberty Arts and Coffee in Winston-Salem,” Cole explained. “We’d have two musical guests join us and take donations for Second Harvest.”
The group raised enough funds for more than 21,000 meals before taking a pandemic pause in 2020. After revving back up with a show at ROAR in Winston-Salem last year, they’re back at it — complete with a compilation fundraising for Second Harvest.
“We chose Second Harvest because we both have a strong belief that we should help those in need,” Cole said. ”This area is one of the largest food deserts in the Southeast US. Lots of people get down on their luck — we just hope to help alleviate some of that need. And not only do they feed a multitude of people in need. They also have training programs to help these folk get jobs in the food service industry. To help them become self-sufficient.”
The Revelators’ first official original recorded song, “The Angels Came,” was written by Gustaitis and is featured on the record, along with his solo track, “This Old House.” Cole’s other band, Community Service, makes an appearance with “Little Too Late.” Revelator, Mark Vestich, also doubles-down on the record with “Rusty and Sunshine,” from his other project The Carolina Pines. “The album offers a wonderful cross-section of our local talent,” Cole said.
Various sounds of Winston-Salem resonate — from the Camel City Revelators to Clay Howard (from the Camel City Yacht Club) to Mac Walker from Camel City Blues — there’s pockets of sounds and sort of villages of artists circulating the area through residencies and blended shows to reinforce a sense of community Cole is proud to highlight on the compilation.
Around Camel City, the Revelators can be found at ROAR every second Sunday of the month (the June 11 show will feature Lindsey Ian Cole and Nic Croucher). Walker’s Camel City Blues also plays in the ROAR pocket (with a show on June 2).
Extending out into Forsyth County, Camel City Blues is among the regulars at Incendiary Brewing in Lewisville. They play every first Saturday and will join Howard’s Camel City Yacht Club for the “Lewisville Beach Blast” on July 8. Incendiary’s Lewisville location is also hosting other artists off the comp: Rusty McLean’s band, The Usual Suspects, is playing on July 14; and the Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs are playing on June 16.
Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs are abuzz across Triad music villages and are one of a handful of artists on the comp performing at the Dunleath Porchfest in Greensboro on June 10. Jeff “Bigdumbhick” Wall, Mark “BuddyRo” Harrison, and Jack Gorham are also on the PorchFest bill.
BMTB and Harrison, meanwhile, are also playing together as part of the “Songwriters at Scup” series on June 11. Harrison’s group the Mighty Fairlanes will again share a stage come September, with fellow-compilation artist Rich Lerner, for the 11th round of “Groove Jam,” Lerner’s annual fundraiser for the Greensboro Urban Ministry, going down September 17 at Doodad Farm.
Lerner can also be heard hosting his “The Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival Show” every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. on WQFS 90.9fm; meanwhile, WQFS DJ Chris Rhoulac shares the voices of area music villages — along with tracks from the comp itself — on her “North Carolina Show,” every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
And those voices ring — explored and expressed on the compilation through artists like Terry Terry Vuncannon and Doug Davis who’ve worked with just about everybody in the Triad blues scenes — though the comp is hardly limited to blues duos and solo artists.
There’s tracks from Peter Holsapple, Gooseberry Jam, and Marvelous Funkshun (featuring Eric Gales). “I’m just so humbled by all this talent,” Cole said, turning to what he considered a “regional sound” highlighted on the album. “It’s really fun to listen to these submissions and hear a common sound. Reminiscent of what occurred in Athens or Seattle, or San Francisco in the 60s,” he added, pointing to tracks from Action City, Steve Williard, Scott Leftwich and The Artarians, and Sam Frazier and the Side Effects.
But there’s more than just pockets of Triad music villages, “My friend in the UK, Jim Barber, lended a song,” Cole explained. “He was Keith Richard’s guitar tech back in the day.” Barber’s song, “Right, Off You Go!” features heavy hitters: Charlie Watts, Ian Stewart, and Chuck Leavell.
“I definitely was not expecting that,” Cole said, turning to the album’s intro song “This Is Our Home,” from the Virtual Village’s Steven Jones. “It encapsulates our sense of community and was the perfect message for what we are trying to achieve.”
“This album is heartfelt,” Cole continued, musing the harmonies from “His & Hers,” the craft of Drew Fousts’ “Let it Rain,” and the generosity of Leigh Harris’ estate — who lent the song “Slingshots And Boomerangs” from the collection of the late New Orleans jazz singer.
As Cole wraps production for the comp’s release, he’s also gearing up for a performance at Medley Meadows in King on June 3 for the “Fun-Raising Palooza” benefitting Annie’s Hope Center, a domestic violence shelter serving the Yadkin County area. Compilation artist Abby Catoe is an organizer, and Renee Henry (who performs on a solo track) is also on the bill with her group GypsySoul.
“With a Little Help From Our Friends,” comes out on cd and bandcamp on June 2.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.