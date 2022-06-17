GEARS & GUITARS EVENT ANNOUNCES FREE MUSIC LINEUP
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (June 17, 2022)—Gears & Guitars made a double-whammy announcement today: a star-studded music lineup and the news that all the live music this year across the entire weekend will be free. The events will take place September 9 through 11.
“We wanted to help welcome live music back to Winston-Salem this year in a big way,” stated Ray Boden, COO of the event. “Bailey Park is such an open atmosphere, and the bike racing attracts a lot of people all by itself. We’ve always wanted to just make it completely open, and this year with Lidl’s help we are able to make that happen.”
Friday night’s Streets of Fire, Presented by Flow Automotive, will feature drag race-style bicycle street sprints down 4th street all evening, with free live music happening along the side street. American rock band Dawes, who just released their eighth album, Misadventures of Doomscroller, will headline Friday night along with Bahamas and local standout band Crenshaw Pentecostal (who has recently opened for the likes of Bon Jovi and Gin Blossoms).
Saturday night’s big free concert is supported by Lidl and follows a day of amateur and professional criterium racing around Bailey Park. The show will see an opening by Tonic (“If You Could Only See”), and the return of a past popular headliner in Better Than Ezra (“Good”).
“It’s going to be a huge day,” said Boden. “It’ll be a fun atmosphere all day long. People should plan to come early, watch the big pro races at the end of the afternoon and stick around for food, drinks, great music and a great show.”
Sunday will be more of a community cycling day of celebration, featuring “Fondo” rides (also presented by Flow Automotive), that are open to anyone. This year’s Fondos include a “greenway/gravel” option for the first time. Sunday afternoon activities will also include a bike rodeo for kids, a family bike parade and live music from local bands including Killing Gophers (whose lead singer is also a local cyclist), Repeat Offender, Deluge and a return by hometown favorite Crenshaw Pentecostal. All Sunday activities will also originate at Bailey Park.
It is shaping up to be the biggest and best party on two wheels. For more information on the weekend or to register for any of the races or community rides, visit WinstonSalemCycling.com
# # #
About Gears & Guitars
Now in its ninth year, Gears & Guitars is one of the country’s premiere professional and amateur cycling events, bringing racers from across the country and often across the globe. Called “the biggest party on two wheels”, the event has a reputation for its challenging criterium circuit around Bailey Park, a host of community cycling activities and big-name live music for a one-of-a-kind weekend in the city. WinstonSalemCycling.com
About Winston-Salem Cycling
Winston-Salem Cycling is the organization that hosts the annual Gears & Guitars event, and also helps support activities and programs of the National Cycling Center. These activities include the FLOWBIKES Bikeshare system, the NCC Bike Program within WSFCS and the monthly Cycling Heals Vets Connect events for disabled vets and wounded warriors at Salem Lake. usncc.org
