Gears & Guitars Cycling and Concerts Return for 2023
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FEBRUARY 2, 2023)—The 10th anniversary weekend of Gears & Guitars will take place in Winston-Salem August 4 through 6, 2023. The three-day weekend will feature several free outdoor concerts, professional cycling, amateur cycling and community bike rides. Last year’s Gears & Guitars weekend attracted more than 1,000 cyclists, including international cyclists, and more than 7,500 attended the concerts.
“Everything associated with Gears & Guitars is housed under a single website at WinstonSalemCycling.com,” he added. “It’s a one stop shop to find out more about cycling, the concerts that we’ll announce soon and all the family friendly community activities that will take place during Gears & Guitars.”
This year, Friday, August 4 will feature the “Streets of Fire” event, presented by Audi of Winston-Salem, and will include drag-race style bicycle sprints for both professional and amateurs in downtown Winston-Salem. Gears & Guitars also will have live music on August 4.
On Saturday, August 5, the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic will take place. Bailey Park will again set the stage for what racers and spectators have come to love. The Winston-Salem Classic Criterium races, which are open to both amateurs and professionals, will take place throughout the day. Amateurs and professionals will take to the challenging course throughout the day, and the route will now start and finish on an uphill segment along Vine Street. The day also will include a festival with community health and fitness displays,booths, food trucks and a beer garden. The day will conclude with a headliner Gears & Guitars concert, which will again be free this year thanks to the support of Lidl. “We are thankful to Lidl for again making our Saturday night concert free for attendees this year,” Boden said. “We love seeing the faces of all our friends and neighbors at these events.”
The final day of Gears & Guitars—Community Day—will take place on Sunday, August 6. The day will feature a wide variety of community rides, including the Gears & Guitars Gran Fondos, presented by Flow Automotive. There will also be bike a kids bike rodeo, a family bike parade and live music
"Community Day is about celebrating all that's happening with cycling in our city and let all the area organizations that are involved really shine,” stated Michael Hosey, the event's Director of Community Engagement. "It's a great opportunity for everyone to bring out their bike, enjoy the day together and celebrate the healthy, active and vibrant community we have here. We're expecting a lot of cycling enthusiasts and recreational riders to come out and spend the whole weekend enjoying the wide range of events. It's the best weekend in Winston."
Gears & Guitars will announce musical lineups for all three days this spring. Registration for the community fondos opens in March, and registration for competitive racing opens in April.
More information can be found on the plans for the full weekend at WinstonSalemCycling.com, or by following the Gears & Guitars social feeds.
About Gears & Guitars
Now in its tenth year, Gears & Guitars is one of the country’s premiere professional and amateur cycling events, bringing racers from across the country and often across the globe. Called “the biggest party on two wheels”, the event has a reputation for its challenging criterium circuit around Bailey Park, a host of community cycling activities and big-name live music for a one-of-a-kind weekend in the city. WinstonSalemCycling.com
About Winston-Salem Cycling
Winston-Salem Cycling is the organization that hosts the annual Gears & Guitars event, and also helps support activities and programs of the National Cycling Center. These activities include the FLOWBIKES Bikeshare system, the NCC Bike Program within WSFCS and the monthly Cycling Heals Vets Connect events for disabled vets and wounded warriors at Salem Lake. usncc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.