Gears & Guitars Announces Free Weekend Performances
Saturday Headliners Include Soul Asylum and Dishwalla
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (JUNE 7, 2023)—The 10th anniversary weekend of Gears & Guitars will take place in Winston-Salem Aug. 4-6. The three-day weekend will feature several free outdoor concerts downtown, professional cycling, amateur cycling, and community bike rides.
Fri., Aug. 4, welcomes the return of the popular Streets of Fire, presented by Audi Winston-Salem, featuring drag race-style bicycle street sprints down 4th Street all evening, The Friday concerts will take place nearby on Marshall Street adjacent to Winston Square Park beginning at 7 p.m. and will showcase performances by Cracker and Nine Days.
Cracker has been described as a lot of things over the years: alt-rock, Americana, insurgent-country, and has even had the terms punk and classic rock applied to them. Co-founders David Lowery and Johnny Hickman have been in the band for more than a quarter of a century, amassing 10 studio albums, multiple gold records, thousands of live performances and hit songs including “Low,” “Teen Angst,” “Euro-Trash Girl” and “Get Off This.”
Nine Days, formed by singer-songwriter friends John Hampson and Brian Desveaux in 1994, struck a chord with fans and critics with “Absolutely (Story of a Girl).” The memorable single, which takes Gen Xers back to another time and place, hit the top of the charts in 2000 and propelled the band’s major label debut, “The Madding Crowd,” to go gold. After a decade-long break, the band re-emerged on the scene in 2015 and has been re-engaging old fans and gaining new ones ever since.
On Sat., Aug.4, fondos will depart from Bailey Park in the morning. Riders will be able to pick from two road distances and two greenway / gravel distances. The racing will heat up all afternoon with the famed Winston-Salem Cycling Classic men’s and women’s races to cap off the action. Free live music continues at Bailey Park beginning at 6 p.m. with performances by two of the most influential bands of the 1990s: Soul Asylum and Dishwalla. Local performers Clay Howard and Silver Alert will open on Saturday evening. Chairs and blankets are allowed within Bailey Park for the Saturday concerts.
Since the 1980s, Soul Asylum has been one of the most inspiring and hardworking bands in the rock scene, known for its raucous but emphatic combination of punk energy, guitar-fueled firepower, and songs that range from aggression to heartfelt. The band’s 1992 top five hit “Runaway Train,” won the Grammy for Best Rock Song, followed by the No. 1 Modern Rock smash “Somebody to Shove,” and, “Black Gold.” Other career highlights include Soul Asylum’s MTV Unplugged performance, playing at the MTV Inaugural Ball for President Bill Clinton, and performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame opening concert with Lou Reed and Iggy Pop. Songs by Soul Asylum have also garnered spots on multiple compilations and soundtracks including Kevin Smith cult classics Chasing Amy and Clerks.
Dishwalla’s 1996 debut album, “Pet Your Friends,” lit up the airwaves with the smash-hit single “Counting Blue Cars” (“Tell Me All Your Thoughts On God“). With a gritty attitude and edgy musicianship reminiscent of past musical legends, Dishwalla’s Alt-Rock sound was enough for music fans to crown “Counting Blue Cars” one of the most requested songs of that year. The band has shared the stage with the likes of No Doubt, Sheryl Crow, Cheap Trick, Blind Melon, Lenny Kravitz, Gin Blossoms, and the Goo Goo Dolls, including a signature performance at the infamous Woodstock in 1998.
Gears & Guitars will conclude Sun., Aug. 6 with an after-party at the Coalpit at Bailey Park. Performances begin at noon and will conclude at approximately 4 p.m. The Sunday concerts will feature local bands Wafer Thin, The Hollirockets and Dead Drag Motion.
Coolers and outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited at all Gears & Guitars concerts. More information can be found about cycling, concerts, and other related community events at WinstonSalemCycling.com or by following the Gears & Guitars social feeds.
Gold sponsors of Gears & Guitars include Flow Companies, the Carolinas Pain Institute, and the Center for Clinical Research.
About Gears & Guitars
Now in its tenth year, Gears & Guitars is one of the country’s premiere professional and amateur cycling events, bringing racers from across the country and often across the globe. Called “the biggest party on two wheels”, the event has a reputation for its challenging criterium circuit around Bailey Park, a host of community cycling activities and big-name live music for a one-of-a-kind weekend in the city. WinstonSalemCycling.com
About Winston-Salem Cycling
Winston-Salem Cycling is the organization that hosts the annual Gears & Guitars event, and also helps support activities and programs of the National Cycling Center. These activities include the FLOWBIKES Bikeshare system, the NCC Bike Program within WSFCS and the monthly Cycling Heals Vets Connect events for disabled vets and wounded warriors at Salem Lake. usncc.org
