Greensboro host supreme, Gage Winslow, wiggles time and wrangles an array of music across new albums, airwaves, and his weekly open mic.
Winslow quite literally lives for music — both as a performer and appreciator, who acquaints artists with audiences on stage and over the air — pulling host duties for the Thursday Open Mic series at Common Grounds and through two weekly “Gage Against the Machine” radio programs.
Welcoming artists and welcoming the person he’s become, “I like to think that my music is a result of everything that has ever happened in human history,” Winslow said — without a drop of pomposity. Celebrating sobriety with a new LP, “Smoke Crack Mountain,” sees a clean and focused version of himself that combines outtakes from the “Music 2” sessions with scores, commissions, and a few new songs recorded overnight; and marks another line in Winslow’s musical autobiography — two notions he sees as intrinsically linked.
“I often feel that words fall short of the gravity of my mental and emotional state at any given time, but when I play music I’m able to fully express my thoughts and feelings,” he explained, noting communicative preferences of “harmonicas or kazoos or whatever noisy thing” happens to be in his pocket. “Music is just wiggly air that vibrates the hairs in your ears in a magic way that decorates time,” he elaborated with his trademark humble mysticism — lofty, elemental notions expressed in a down-to-earth style.
“Well, at my roots I am a country boy from humble beginnings,” Winslow said — taking his background to the very beginning — “Statesville, NC two days before Christmas, in the year 1995.” His granny, Vivian, had an old piano on which she marked notes on the keys for him to learn as a kid. “The very first song she showed me was Silent Night, which was written on my birthday in 1918,“ he explained. “I sort of took that as a sign that I was destined to play music in some capacity, and I’ve been exploring the musical universe ever since.”
Getting a guitar at 10 years old opened the doors for that exploration. “I fell in love with music authentically and without separation,” he noted. From there came a fascination with strings: bass, piano, banjo, ukulele, sitar (and the occasional drum). “If it makes noise, I’ll play it,” he said.
That outlook guided him along strings of bands in middle and high school — in which he professed to playing “the worst” Poison covers before moving to Greensboro to attend GTCC’S Entertainment Technology program. “I technically went to college, but my real education came from Tate Street,” he said, “meeting artists and musicians and poets and insane people and experimenting with all manner of psychedelic filters and new sounds.”
After a brief stint on banjo in the progressive folk group, Subject to Change, he and drummer Kasey Freeman (who also appears on “Music 2”) formed the math rock duo, Double Quarter Panda. And while a new DQP album is in the works, Winslow is still basking in “Music 2,” his first solo full-length album — a lo-fi bedroom production of “one-third ambient electric guitarscapes, one-third pastoral folk numbers, and one-third electro club bangers.”
Released in August, the album accompanies his 2021 “Tailored Banks of the Laser Rain” EP. Equally autobiographical in their own right, Winslow considers “Music 2” more of an “aural portrait of the spectrum of feelings I felt over while making it.” In contrast, the EP, ”captures a singular triumph over one bad morning,” he explained.
Named in dedication to the late Taylor Bays, “Tailored Banks” takes on Winslow’s resolution to live beyond the crossroads of mental health crises. Rather than end it all, Winslow picked up a guitar — a cheap Squire Mustang — and began plucking away. “I chose to live forever that day.”
In lieu of releasing raw tracks, Winslow composed the EP, entitled with a play-on-words of Bays’ band, the Laser Rays. “He was sick, tired, and angry at the world — and in spite of his pain, he was still a beacon of love — with a heart as great as his conviction,” Winslow explained. “I and so many miss him terribly. Taylor would’ve told me to hang in there and that it gets better, so that’s what I did.”
Through motifs of “tension, release, sorrow, grief, joy, peace, and everything in between,” Winslow’s work offers catharsis amidst sonic influences from “birds, thunderstorms, and boiling kettles.”
Musically, he upholds a flow that mirrors his radio broadcasts — with “Music 2” initially intended to be a double-LP in the vein of his favorites: “Freak Out” by The Mothers Of Invention, Daft Punk’s “Random Access Memories” by Daft Punk, “Ummagumma” from Pink Floyd, and Captain Beefheart’s “Trout Mask Replica.” Electronically, he follows the tunes of artists like Brian Eno, Giorgio Moroder, and Johnny Jewel.
Broadcasting via WUAG 103.1fm on Saturdays (11 p.m.-1 a.m.) and airing digitally on the Shades of Cool Radio Network on Tuesdays (7-10 p.m.) Winslow’s “Gage Against the Machine,” radio show offers a bi-weekly block of “hybrid audio exploitation for your aural pleasure.” Digging from crates in the WUAG library, the programs feature a litany of genres: exotica, lounge, electronica, tropicalia, R&B, soul, funk, hip-hop, disco, country, swing, jazz, blues, gospel, “all 32 tasty flavors of rock and roll,” and more. “If I like it, and can get away with it, I’ll play it.”
In-person, Winslow mirrors senses of openness and exploration (along with cues from his mentor, Matty Sheets) as host of the Thursday night open mic at Common Grounds. “I only hope to share magical moments with creative people like he does,” Winslow said of Sheets while praising the all-ages environment and current card of regulars. ”I’m so inspired by the younger people that come through — Weaver kids and the like — the talent of these artists that are only beginning to bloom just blows me away.”
Taking the passenger seat, Winslow is also a regular fixture amongst the Patrick “DJ Killmatic” Kilmartin’s “Sunday Spins” sessions at Common Grounds, with rotating DJs every Sunday afternoon. Together, the group offers a post-brunch mix of tunes and occasional fundraisers — like the “All American Rock And Roll Dazed And Confused Patriotic Bash For Abortion Rights,” they hosted over the summer for Planned Parenthood and the Carolina Abortion Fund. “It was probably our proudest moment,” Winslow said. “Nothing but 1970s classic rock for 8 hours.”
A host of stage and stereo, Gage Winslow hosts open mic at Common Grounds Thursday nights, broadcasts the “Gage Against the Machine” radio show (Saturdays, 11 p.m.-1 a.m., on WUAG 103.1fm and Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m., on the Shades of Cool Radio Network at http://shadesofcool.airtime.pro.) His latest album, “Smoke Crack Mountain” is out now via Bandcamp.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
