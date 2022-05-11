Full schedule, new acts, documentary viewings, ‘Spirit of Football’ announced for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (July 27-31, 2022)
Very few tickets remain before a total sellout
FLOYD, VA — Across-the-Way Productions releases its initial full schedule today — as well as adds seven new artists, documentary viewings of ‘A Year in the Pit: A Journey into Music Photography’ and a stop at FloydFest by the education and advocacy nonprofit ‘Spirit of Football’ — for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s award-winning, premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 27 to 31, 2022, at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va.
Download the initial full schedule for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat here: www.FloydFest.com/schedule.
Marking its tenth round of lineup additions, Across-the-Way Productions welcomes two new ‘Local Love’ bands, Option 22 and DEADSUN, as well as two new members of the On-the-Rise Competition Class of 2022, Will Easter and the Nomads and Pink Beds. Also added to the lineup are Americana singer-songwriter Aaron Burdett, who won the 2020 MerleFest Chris Austin Songwriting Contest; and Caleb Stine and Into the Fog, two talented additions that take the place of previously announced artists The Wooks and Ben de la Cour, who are sadly now unable to perform at FloydFest 22~Heartbeat. Apart from music, ‘Heartbeat’ will feature three showings of the award-winning documentary ‘A Year in the Pit: A Journey into Music Photography,’ which spotlights FloydFest and many of its photographers, as well as myriad other regional and national events.
Since 2002, Spirit of Football (SOF), an education and advocacy nonprofit, has taken “The Ball” to 50+ countries and five FIFA World Cups. For 2022, SOF has chosen to kick “The Ball” from London all around the world to New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup — including a stop at FloydFest 22~Heartbeat. The journey of The Ball is similar to the Olympic tradition of carrying a flame from one game’s venue to the next, except that it is much more inclusive, as anyone can kick, head and sign “The Ball.” The Ball and SOF will be at FloydFest, running fair-play workshops, gathering signatures, talking with festivalgoers about climate change and recording climate pledges.
Thursday and Friday Single-Day GA tickets, Kid GA tickets and GA Tent Tags are the only ticket types left available for purchase, as all other ticket types are now sold out.
Today’s announcements follow Across-the-Way Productions’ previous nine announcements, which included the long-awaited return of the pop, rock, R&B and jazz quintet Lake Street Dive; Turnpike Troubadours, who have hit the most-anticipated reset button in Americana music, after being absent from the stage and on a self-declared “indefinite hiatus” since May 2019; two-time GRAMMY-winners, Grand Ole Opry-members, FloydFest veterans and million-copy record sellers Old Crow Medicine Show; unconventional bluegrass, chart-topping all-stars Trampled by Turtles; one of rock music’s greatest female icons and multiple-GRAMMY winner Melissa Etheridge; and world-class guitar phenom and soul singer-songwriter Marcus King. One of the premier hard-rock vocalists of all-time, Ann Wilson smashed boundaries with her band Heart, the eight-time platinum, 35-million-plus selling Rock-and-Roll-Hall-of-Fame trailblazers who formed in 1973 — and now she is part of the lineup for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat; as well as Floyd, Virginia-raised singer-songwriter and now national touring artist Morgan Wade; synthy-modern-soul suppliers Durand Jones & The Indications; the eloquent songcraft, bluegrass soul and rock-and-roll spirit of Railroad Earth; and GRAMMY-nominated, rising roots-music star Amythyst Kiah.
The unforgettable magic that began an annual, cherished tradition on the mountain during FloydFest 16~Dreamweavin’, the Buffalo Mountain Jam (v7) returns for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, led by Keller Williams, Leftover Salmon and The Infamous Stringdusters, who will pay tribute to ‘Old and in the Way’ — as well as many more surprises — for the Buff Jam’s *seventh-annual installment.
Also on tap for ‘Heartbeat’ are Colorado’s newgrass legends Leftover Salmon; GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass rockers The Infamous Stringdusters;Bay Area R&B, funk, Southern soul, Delta blues and New Orleans second-line ensemble The California Honeydrops; Colorado’s pioneering jam-grass act Yonder Mountain String Band; and FloydFest pillar Keller Williams, who will not only be performing solo, but also alongside his daughter Ella Williams and with his Grateful Gospel project. Joining the bill, as well, are West Virginia-native Charles Wesley Godwin, who creates cinematic country-folk that he’s dubbed Appalachian Americana; alt-country all-stars American Aquarium; the R&B, blues, gospel and good old-fashioned funk of Neal Francis; the spellbinding voice and time-bending sensibilities of Sierra Ferrell; the fearless falsetto and mid-60’s soul of Aaron Frazer; the virtuosic, high-energy bluegrass wizards, Kitchen Dwellers; the blues, folk, soul, bluegrass, rock and punk fusing of Patrick Sweany; the Vaudevillian sonic experience that is Bella’s Bartok; new-grass roots rockers Acoustic Syndicate; rowdy bluegrass rockers The Brothers Comatose; and the vocal powerhouse paired with psychedelic-soul of Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast.
Also anticipating their debuts for FloydFest patrons, the psychedelia, jazz, fusion, funk and rock and roll of Dogs In A Pile, and the funk, jam, go-go, soul and electronica of LITZ are on the bill. The young, genre-smashing guitarist and vocalist Isaac Hadden, who grew up among the FloydFest family, and who will perform in three manifestations of his talent — solo, and with his Isaac Hadden Project and Isaac Hadden Organ Trio — is set to perform; as well as 2010 FloydFest On-the-Rise winner and ‘Appalachian Rock’ purveyors Big Daddy Love; the jump blues, rock, swing and soul of The Judy Chops; award-winning Nashville songwriter Jesse Daniel Edwards, the vibrant and vital songs on the human condition of Maya de Vitry; the funky and electrified brainchild of Austin Litz, cryptoWAVEradio, a smorgasbord of color, bass, saxophone and backup dancers; the raw energy and pure rowdiness of Kentucky Ruckus; and 2021 FloydFest On-the-Rise Competition winner, 49 Winchester, and runner-up, Sexbruise?. Representing a first-of-its-kind for FloydFest programming, ‘Heartbeat’ sees the debut of the inaugural ‘FloydFest Comedy Showcase,’ featuring the biting observational humor of longtime touring stand-up Rob Ruthenberg, as well as long-form improv from the ‘FloydFest Family Players’ (Johnny Camacho, Brian Sallade and John Bryant).
Sponsored by Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch, the FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise Class of 2022 includes: Captain Midnight Band, Casey Noel, Cody Bolden and The Road Hands, Cozm & Naught, Devil’s Coattails, Driskill, Dropping Julia, Erinn Peet Lukes, Hustle Souls, The Jared Stout Band, Kevin Daniel, The Kind Thieves, The Last Real Circus, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, Palmyra, Pluto Gang, The Runaway Grooms, Shovelin Stone, Swim In The Wild, The Wilson Springs Hotel and Wood & Bone.
The lineup also includes FloydFest 22~Heartbeat’s ‘Local Love’ lineup, which showcases love and admiration for the brilliant local music scene: The Ambassador, Annalyse Marie, Black Mountain Revival, Blue Mule, The Blue Ridge Girls, Chupacabras, The Dead Reckoning, Emmaline Hicks, Free Union, GoodFellers, GOTE, Jordan Harman Band, M.C. Broom and the Jam, mansgottaeat, Music Road Co, PumpHouse and The Ryan Greer Band.
To read more about and listen to artists scheduled to perform at FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, click tohttps://floydfest.com/lineup/, and tune in to the FloydFest 22~Heartbeat Spotify playlist: https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest22. Patrons can also preview the FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise Class of 2022 via a special Spotify playlist by clicking here: https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest22OnTheRise.
The few remaining tickets for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat are on sale now via www.floydfest.com. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest22 for a direct link to tickets.
FloydFest features new designs for FloydFest 22’s ‘Heartbeat’ theme on its online merchandise store: https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/.
Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — hosted an incredible assemblage of artists during FloydFest 21~Odyssey, and those recording sessions are now housed on a dedicated YouTube channel (“FloydFest Bus Stop:” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvv0PqKimhH1nfgJuq05RfQ), as well as will soon appear on a new website. The FloydFest Bus Stop will return in 2022, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation.
As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children's activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring 100 artists performing on nine stages over five days.
FloydFest is located at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va. Find detailed directions, a packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules/. Extensive, detailed and updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/faqs/. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest22 for a direct link to tickets.
For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.