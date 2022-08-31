Full moon fever at the West Salem Art Hotel

The Harvest moon of Winston-Salem will shine at the Full Moon Festival at the West Salem Art Hotel on Sep 10.
With music, art, and vendors — and an interactive slant of activities for all ages — the Full Moon Festival serves to showcase the block of Albert and Green Streets and help folks behind the Wherehouse Art Hotel settle in their new digs.
Preserving elements of the beloved downtown arts staple, curator Haydee Thompson moved operations to a 1931 brick building in the West Salem neighborhood — rebirthing its vibe in its new spot as the West Salem Art Hotel, “a hotel for art (and artists) and you.”
Celebrating their community — both old and new — the Full Moon Festival unites a collection of art and agriculture vendors, live musicians, and interactive artplay — all under a big ol’ Harvest moon.
Coordinator, Tessa Everton, intends to continue the Wherehouse’s pattern of holding events during the full moon. “It’s helpful when timelines and deadlines and things naturally unfold in tune with the waxing moon,” she said. “This will be our first big event since the pandemic started, and we’re especially excited to show off the new space!”
Thompson, a West Salem resident, agreed. “I adore this new space — I’m very grateful to the building owner Brice Shearburn for welcoming all of my crazy ideas and helping me achieve an ambitious vision.”
“Right now my favorite part is the solarium,” she continued, “all covered in vines and art.” Thompson likewise enjoys the balance of a neighborhood only three minutes from downtown, with quiet nights and rooster crows in the morning.
The hotel itself currently offers two spaces: the four-room Whimsical Rose Room and Art Salon (painted by Greensboro muralist, Gina Franco, with Liz Simmons’ “Vulture Series” currently on display) and the Old Hollywood deco-inspired, Art/partment, that features work from Zac Trainor, Chandra Noyes, Zach McCraw, Greg Vore, and Thompson, herself). Open for tours throughout the festival, renovations are underway for the upstairs area, which will feature a gallery space, a shared kitchen, and four en-suites.
“Our Outdoor Art Film Viewings have been very popular there,” Thompson said, referencing the smaller-scale events they’ve held so far. “Our monthly mini-flea’s have been a ‘small-bites’ taste of the festival.”
The trio of festival organizers hope to appeal to a wide range of art lovers and moon freaks. “It will be a wide variety of curated craft and visual art vendors, offering something unique for everyone, at many different price points,” said vendor coordinator, Lindsay Piper Potter-Figueiredo. “I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing the spirit of Winston-Salem through the artistic lens. We believe in the magic of community. We hope this event will showcase the local love that flows through this neighborhood.”
They hope to share that love through supporting and showcasing area nonprofits including: the Piedmont Environmental Alliance; Art Nouveau (a program by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County), the UNC-School of the Arts Community Music School (who’ll be hosting a kid-friendly demonstration) and the Art SHAC, a second-hand nonprofit collective that offers access to affordable art materials through donations and upcycling workshops, who’ll also offer interactive art activities.
“We’re always motivated by community and in the past two years it has been difficult to connect in the ways that we’ve been used to,” Thompson said. “West Salem is our new home and it is time to turn the page and make new connections with a new community — all under a big full moon.”
“In the spirit of the Harvest moon, we‘ve chosen to highlight the agricultural arts,” Everton explained, praising the work and spaces of their neighbors West Salem Public House and the Apple & Green City Farm (who’ll be selling baskets for their pick-your-own cherry tomato garden). Plant vendor, Patiently Rooted, will also be on hand with buds and wares; and the festival will feature a “Pot on the Spot” plant-potting tutorial. “It’s meant for tiny hands,” Potter-Figueiredo noted, “but adults can join in the fun, too!”
Meanwhile, West Salem Public House will set the stage for music and entertainment. “We’re so grateful to share this block with two other amazing businesses,” Thompson said. “We really want this to be a community event and specifically show our West Salem neighborhood we’re here for them to enjoy and utilize the space.”
“We love supporting our neighbors,” Everton echoed. She and Thompson have long been fixtures of the Winston-Salem music world — a world they’ll highlight with local festival performers: Pilzvolk’s “occult folk of the Piedmont” and elemental hip-hop of Flower in Bloom; along with regional artists Oiseau, Cakes Ov Light, and Mother Marrow.
A bohemian canvas lodge “kid’s area,” aids the block party vibe; with games, a photo booth, costume trunk, and face painting by Cheryl Ann Lipstreu. Other interactive elements include workshops and demonstrations. The Mixxer Community Makerspace will offer woodcarving and scratch block exercises, and Kelsey Brown from Village Fabric shop will be doing natural dye workshops into the night.
“We’ll also have a large drop cloth and lots of paint,” Potter-Figueiredo noted. “We hope kids and adults go wild with painting fun! It’s going to be a cool collaborative community piece.”
Visual arts remain a cornerstone, with Everton and Potter-Figueiredo among the vendor lineup offering their respective projects, Heart of Glass and Piper & Fig. They’ll be joined by Triad photographers Devin Lane and Kristen Bryant; illustrators and makers Kat Lamp, Sarah Kelly, and Turpentine Caroline; and multimedia artists Corrie Beck, Petal Club Co., and That Blonde Girl Vikki.
The crafts arena will showcase work from Piedmont Craftsmen, This Witch Candles, embroiderist Alice Jette, steampunk and leather work from TheOddCog, hand-printed paper goods and linens from Woodie Anderson; along with sustainable fashions from Heart on the Floor (who uses secondhand and recycled materials to create one of a kind garments) and Farm Girl Arts (who offers a variety of renewable wool products from area Suffolk sheep).
The festival will also offer glasswork from Kent Herrick and Sarah A. Band (who specializes in sculptures inspired by science and all things creepy); along with vintage shops and jewelry offerings from Mix Tape, Rich Tiger, Molgnarly, Carolina Stardust Vintage, Ichigo Bat, Sheridan C. Watkins, and Omstone Creations.
And of course, there’ll be food for the harvest. Mary Haglund (from Mary’s, Of Course and Mary’s Gourmet Diner) is making a special appearance, along with El Burrito Bueno, Acadia Foods, and Sweetheart Pizza.
Mixing art and commerce — with flare — Thompson is stoked for the flame poofer coming from Mixxer Community Makerspace, which fires up after each successful transaction.
“I’m excited for dusk, when all of the magical lights kick on,” she said. “Watching friends and strangers have fun and seeing that big full moon low in the sky.” Potter-Figueiredo and Everton agreed. “We look forward to dancing in the moonlight with you!”
Kick up your heels and look to the sky for the Full Moon Festival at the West Salem Art Hotel on September 10.
