Concert at the Reeves Theater with Abigail Dowd & Bill West 

Reeves Theater, 129 W Main Street, Elkin, NC

August 19, 2023 at 8pm EST

Tickets available online at: https://www.reevestheater.com/events 

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Abigail Dowd grew up under the longleaf pines in the Sandhills region of North Carolina. Known for her storytelling and command of an audience, she has been called "a writer of the highest caliber” (The All Scene Eye). Her soulful voice and unique classical guitar style combined with the edgy bass and percussion of Jason Duff caught the attention of Acoustic Guitar Magazine, which described the album “Not What I Seem”: “The guitar-driven introspective folk of the 1970s [as] a touchstone, but so are blues and roots rock ’n’ roll.”
 
Pulling from her heritage of storytelling and determination, Dowd weaves hints of Celtic melodies with the soulful gospel of the south to create a sound that dances between folk, rock and blues.
 
 
Bill West takes great pride in the art of song crafting. One voice. One guitar. Over 2,000 shows and counting. 9 states. 2 countries. Over 200,000 miles on the road. Thousands of satisfied listeners. Smooth vocals. Lyrics that come from a heart that shares the exact same memories as yours. Melodies that create instant nostalgia.
 

