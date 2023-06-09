From Broadway to Country and Rock to Blues, Five Award-Winning Musicians Headline An Appalachian Summer Festival’s 39th Season
The Popular Music Series shines with Leslie Odom Jr., Lea Salonga, John Oates, Keb’ Mo’ with Allison Russell, and Darius Rucker, June 24-July 29.
BOONE, NC — An Appalachian Summer Festival, Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts event, takes place June 24-July 29 with a who’s who of performers comprising the Schaefer Popular Music concerts. From country, blues and soul, to pop, rock and Broadway; from Grammy, Tony and Americana award winners to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and Grand Ole Opry members, an exceptional lineup of musicians headlines the festival’s 39th season. Tickets are on sale now for An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr., Lea Salonga, John Oates, Keb’ Mo’ with special guest Allison Russell, and Darius Rucker. Pruchase tickets at AppSummer.org, in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts (733 Rivers Street), or by calling the festival box office at 828-262-4046.
The annual summer festival is a five-week whirlwind presenting the best in music, dance, theatre, film and visual arts programming. One of the region’s leading arts festivals, App Summer attracts an audience of 27,000 to the High Country each summer. For a complete schedule of events, visit AppSummer.org.
SCHAEFER POPULAR MUSIC SERIES
AN EVENING WITH LESLIE ODOM, JR.
Saturday, June 24 at 8pm
Schaefer Center
Tickets: $25-$70
Broadway and film star Leslie Odom, Jr. will perform a mix of jazz-influenced soul, pop, standards and more with his band. The two-time Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and three-time Emmy Award-nominated actor, singer, songwriter, and entertainer is best known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the hit musical Hamilton on Broadway. He has earned accolades as well for his critically acclaimed performance as legendary soul singer Sam Cooke in Regina King’s 2020 film, One Night in Miami, and in 2022’s star-studded sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
LEA SALONGA
Saturday, July 8 at 8pm
Schaefer Center
Tickets: $25-$50; special price of $15 for children 12 and younger
Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, and is best known for her Tony Award-winning role of Kim in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World awards in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian artist to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.”
JOHN OATES
Friday, July 14 at 8pm
Schaefer Center
Tickets: $25-$50
John Oates, one half of the best-selling duo of all time, Hall & Oates, as well as an accomplished solo artist, will perform an evening of roots, blues and original new songs, as well as his past popular hits. Oates is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The American Songwriters Hall of Fame, and recipient of the prestigious BMI Icon Award as well as numerous American Music, MTV awards, and multiple Grammy nominations. Since forming his creative partnership with Daryl Hall in the early 1970s, the pair recorded 21 albums and sold over 80 million units, making them the most successful duo in rock history. They have scored 10 number one records, over 20 Top 40 hits, and have toured the world for decades. Their involvement in the original “Live Aid” concert and the groundbreaking “We Are the World” charity recording further established them as legendary artists.
KEB’ MO’ with special guest ALLISON RUSSELL
Saturday, July 22 at 8pm
Schaefer Center
Legendary American blues musician (singer-guitarist-songwriter) Keb' Mo' has earned five Grammy Awards, 14 Blues Foundation Awards, and a 2021 Americana Music Association award for Lifetime Achievement in Performance across a groundbreaking career spanning nearly 50 years. In a bit of festival synergy, Keb’ Mo’s “Good Strong Woman,” a song from his 2021 album Good To Be, features fellow festival headliner Darius Rucker!
The Canadian-born, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, four Canadian Folk Music Awards, and two Juno Awards in the last two years alone. She recently picked up top nominations for the 2023 Americana Music Association’s Honors and Awards with Artist of the Year and Song of the Year (“You’re Not Alone” feat. Brandi Carlile, written by Russell).
Tickets: $25-$60
DARIUS RUCKER
Saturday, July 29 at 7:30pm
Kidd Brewer Stadium
Tickets: $35-$95
Presented in partnership with App State Athletics
Darius Rucker achieved multi-platinum status as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, which has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, including the diamond-certified debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard country chart, plus 10 No. 1 singles at country radio, and 11 gold, platinum or multi-platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012, and in 2014 won his third career Grammy for Best Solo Country Performance with his 9x platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling country songs of all time. He topped the charts at country radio once again with “Beers and Sunshine” in 2021.
Country singer Lindsay Ell will open for Rucker. Named “one of the most exciting and talented young artists in country music” (Forbes), Ell is an accomplished musician, vocalist and songwriter. A 2023 Canadian Screen Award nominee (Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition), she is Gold-certified with two #1 Canadian singles, a U.S. #1, and has shared the stage with Shania Twain, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.
Tickets for An Appalachian Summer Festival
With ticket prices ranging from $15-$50, as well as several free events and discounts for App State faculty/staff and students, the festival offers unique opportunities for residents and visitors to create arts experiences suited to their individual artistic tastes and budgets.Purchase at AppSummer.org, at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts (733 Rivers Street), or by calling the festival box office at 828-262-4046.
About An Appalachian Summer Festival
Presented by Appalachian State University’s Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. Drawing an audience of 27,000 to the High Country each summer, the festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society in recent years.
Corporate Sponsors
Bonnie and Jamie Schaefer, Appalachian Home Care LLC, Explore Boone, Goodnight Brothers, Mast General Store, PEAK Insurance Group/Chuck & Anna Eyler, SkyBest Communications, University Bookstore, Ashemont Title, Creekside Electronics, Peabody’s Wine & Beer Merchants, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Chetola Resort & Spa, Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn & Suites, and Holiday Inn Express-Boone
Media Sponsors
WBTV, WCYB, PBS North Carolina, Our State Magazine, Creative Loafing Charlotte, YES! Weekly, Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News & Record, WNC Magazine, The Mountain Times, Watauga Democrat, High Country Radio, WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM, WDAV 89.9FM, WFDD 88.5FM, WASU 90.5FM, and WKSK The Farm
Restaurant Sponsors
The Local, Lost Province, Pepper’s, Red Onion, and Timberlake’s Restaurant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.