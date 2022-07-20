From Background to Centerstage: Shelby J takes the lead in music and life

Shelby Johnson has always been in the right place at the right time. She’s also been prepared for every opportunity she gets while she’s there. That preparation has paid off.
Known as Shelby J., the Greensboro native has shared some of the world’s biggest stages with the world’s biggest musicians including Prince, Carlos Santana, D’ Angelo, Roy Hargrove, Joel Henry Kiser and Larry Graham.
The singer/songwriter is now preparing to return to her hometown where she’ll perform in front of her day-one fans and early supporters. The Carolina Theatre, located at 310 S. Greene St., will host Shelby J. in the Crown on Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m. The event, which is already sold out, is designed to be an intimate affair.
“I’ve played 20,000 seaters, I’ve played with Prince at the Super Bowl, we did the Hollywood Bowl and I reunited with D’Angelo. That’s cool but there’s nothing like a crowd of 200 folks where you can walk through the crowd and touch everybody,” she explained. “I’m going to almost personally know everybody that’s going to be in this room. At some point, they’ve been a part of my life.”
She even has her second-grade teacher, from Vandalia Elementary, coming to see her performance. They’ve been following her career over the years and reached out to her via Instagram.
“You just don’t know who’s watching you. That’s the beauty of social media. I don’t know that my second-grade teacher has been following my career since my Anthony Hamilton days. They were like ‘oh yeah we saw you at Fun Fourth in 2014.’ That’s been like 20-something years. So it’s going to be nice for them to get to see what I call Shelby 3.0,” she said. “All of the stuff that I’ve done over my career has just kind of poured into the artist that I am now and the path that I am on now with my ministry in music to uplift, motivate, and inspire. That’s my UMI movement. That’s what everyone is going to get to experience from everything that I do moving forward with my music and with my career. Everything is to uplift, motivate and inspire.”
For those who won’t be able to attend, the Crown event will be recorded for a project to be released in the future. Capturing everything is something Shelby J. learned from Prince.
“Prince taught me to capture everything. He was like ‘capture everything you do. You can decide what you want to do with it later but you can never recapture it.’ So I’m taking a page from his book.”
Shelby J. began her singing career at an early age. At the age of 3, she was singing in St. James Baptist Church on W. Florida Street. She would go on to sing in the vocal ensembles at the then W.C. Jackson Junior High and Ben L. Smith High School under the tutelage of Ms. Pam H. Misher. The singer credits the teacher for helping her believe in herself and her craft.
“She could see more in me than I could see. I knew I liked to sing but I really never got the leads in a lot of stuff. I was that strong support and she knew she could count on my notes. They were going to be right and they were going to be there,” she said. “Fast forward and I did that with Prince. He was able to say ‘Shelby’s going to have the note’ and ‘I know she’s going to have the girls right’ and ‘I know everybody is going to be on point because Shelby’s going to give me that foundation so then I can just do what I need to do.’”
It wasn’t until she went to Appalachian State University that was bit by the performance bug. While she was only there one year, it was an impactful year. She joined the school’s Gospel Choir, where they went on tour performing.
“I knew I needed to be going from place to place meeting people and singing for people,” she said. “I never felt anything like that before.”
It wasn’t an opportunity she was willing to give up, either. At the end of the tour, she explained to her parents that she wanted “to look for some different opportunities.” She got a job working at Nations Bank and began singing in every club in Greensboro.
“I sang at any club that would have me.”
Singing in those clubs brought Shelby J. opportunities, connections, and eventually a steady gig.
“Scott Adair would let me come in and just jam with him. He told me that I needed a Real Book so I could learn all the jazz standards. He said ‘the more you know, the further your can go.’ So I was learning that and what was on the radio. I had the “What’s the 411?” tape in the car but I also had my real book. Going from Mary to Ella.”
It was at one gig at Crocodiles on Tate Street that she met a keyboard player from Virginia named Lou Taylor that was putting a band together for cruise ships. She jumped at the opportunity.
“When the opportunity presented itself for me to sing on cruise ships, I was like ‘I’m out of here.’ I had been praying for the opportunity. I didn’t know anything about cruise ships and I didn’t know what this was going to be but I trust God and said I was going to give it a try and see what happens.”
After performing on the cruise ship for a while, Shelby J. decided to take a bite out of the big apple. Following the advice of one of the musicians she’d met, she caught an Amtrak to New York and crashed on futons and with a family member, going to every open mic she could find. Which is how she ended up at Harlem’s iconic Sylvia’s Restaurant in 1995.
“Everybody was at Sylvia’s. It was poppin’. I couldn’t even get in the first time; I had to stand outside and watch through the glass.”
But that position wouldn’t last very long. She would end up befriending the musicians that played there and end up coming in with them two weeks later when they brought in equipment and set up. Shelby J. didn’t know that the host was leaving or that she was setting herself up for her next job.
“I got on the mic and was doing my thing and something happened with the power. The musicians were trying to get their instruments to work so I just started talking to the crowd. I wasn’t just going to stand up there,” she explained.
Afterward, Melba Wilson, Sylvia’s niece and owner of Melba’s, told her they were looking for a new host and asked if she’d consider the position.
“So I go from the girl that couldn’t get in three weeks ago to hosting this thing every week just based on this opportunity.”
Things took off pretty quickly for Shelby J. after that through auditions and word of mouth. She would go on to sing background for Groove Theory, eventually going on tour with them, Maxwell and The Fugees in 1996. She would sing with D’Angelo in 1999 and for fellow North Carolinian Anthony Hamilton. In 2005, she got a gig with Larry Graham at 3121 in Vegas that would ultimately change her life.
“I was singing I can’t stand the rain and some voice kept asking me to sing it again. I didn’t know who it was. I thought it was the soundman. I kept singing it again and Larry kept playing it. I was like this soundman really wants to get this right. This is crazy. This is like the fourth time he asked me to do this song. Larry was like I think that was your audition.”
Shelby said she didn’t know what he was talking about until she saw Prince.
“I always say it seemed like he was floating from the back of the room. He looked so good. He was clean. It was like 1:30 in the afternoon. Nobody should look that good at 1:30 in the afternoon. He had his entourage around him. Beautiful people. Everybody was smelling good. Looking good,” she said describing their first encounter. “He comes walking up to me. I had on a Baby Phat jumpsuit, Timberlands, a camouflage baseball cap with my cornrows in two pigtails, and some bamboo earrings. I was like ‘Hey Prince.’ He said ‘You’re a pretty good singer’ and I was like ‘Thank you so much.’ Then he just left. Larry just looked at me.”
The duo couldn’t believe it happened since Prince, who owned the club, played there on the weekends but they were there on a Wednesday. He would surprise them again later that night.
“When I was singing, the crowd started going crazy and I’m like they really feeling me this is great. I didn’t know that Prince was walking onto the stage behind me. I saw the pedal board but I didn’t put it together until afterward. He plugged in and started singing on my mic with me. We’re cheek to cheek. It was such a synergy between us. We talked about it after the fact. The crowd went crazy. We all hung out that night and then I went back to Greensboro.”
She wouldn’t be in Greensboro long. Two days later, Graham would call her and tell her to be on the lookout for a number she didn’t recognize because Prince’s people wanted to reach out to her. She was with her sister in the Walmart on Elm-Eugune Street when she got the call asking her to be on a plane to Las Vegas the next day and to learn roughly 11 songs. She’d end up spending the next few hours running around the city looking for CDs and packing, to make it to Vegas the next day in time for sound check at 3121.
“Prince just goes into it. He hits the first chord of the song, Baby Love, and looked at the mic. I got on the mic and went into the song. That was my introduction to him saying I want to work with pros. I want to work with people who do their homework at home and this was my opportunity to show him if I was ready to do things at the level they did it at,” she said.
She would go on to play with him and his band on New Year’s Eve. Shortly after he asked her to be in the band telling her that they would begin rehearsing for the Super Bowl in one week.
“It was like a movie. When I play it back in my head, especially now that he is no longer with us in the physical plane, he’s with me every day spiritually, I just think about all of those moments where it was just me and him and the things that he said to me and how he said them,” she said. “Singers, dream and wish and pray for that opportunity to come along. That someone sees you and they appreciate what you do and that they’re going to give you a chance to be on the biggest stage in the world next to them.”
Prince highlighted Shelby J. and her voice throughout his works and their time together.
“He didn’t need me on that stage like that. The way that he cosigned me and the way that he put me on front street was such a blessing. He didn’t have to do any of that.”
One example is when she shared the stage with him at Super Bowl 41 in 2007. She had just joined the band three weeks earlier and is a football fan.
“It was such a dream come true. I had maybe someday wanted to go to the Super Bowl to watch the game, let alone perform at one, let alone perform at a halftime show with the biggest artist in the world. It was so surreal. It was a lot of fun.”
The infamous performance is hailed as one of the greatest halftime performances in history, despite the rain. The singer said they were nervous about the rain and the slick stage but Prince was adamant about performing the show the way they rehearsed it.
“I asked Prince are we going to change anything and he goes ‘don’t change anything. We’re going to do the show just the way we rehearsed it. We got this. Erase all doubt.’ I take that with me to this day when I go on stage. Don’t ever think about failing or what can go wrong. Don’t put that energy out there at all. Think about that you’re going to go out there and put on the best show ever and it’s going to be a moment that people will never forget including us.”
Prince also highlighted her on Planet Earth’s “Chelsea Rodgers.” He essentially had her write the song and record the song, top to bottom. This would become the duo’s first song together.
“I’m thinking I’m going to do some oohs and some ahhhs. Some background with Prince,” Shelby J. said. “I thought he was going to keep bits and pieces not me singing with him. “That was the first recording that I did with him.”
She would collaborate with him again over the years working on 20Ten, and LotusFlow3r. She contributed heavily to his posthumous album released last year, Welcome 2 America. The album includes the song “Same Page, Different Book” which she co-wrote with Prince and recorded in 2010.
“I was so happy that the album was going to be coming out because what we were saying on the album was so relevant to what the world was going through right now. Even though we recorded it in 2010, it was super relevant to what was happening in the world with the politics and Black Lives Matter. I was like this is the perfect time for this album to come out.”
In 2012, she released “North Carolina” featuring Anthony Hamilton. In 2017, she released her album “10” and in 2018 she released the Gospel single “God is Here.”
“That was a dream. I’m still proud of that record. It will get a brand new life because we’re getting ready to license it to different areas. Music ain’t milk it doesn’t expire.”
She made sure her mother and herself were producers on the album. She also made sure to own her master’s and publishing rights, through her music company Black Gypsy Music.
“That’s something I learned from Prince. You need to own your art.”
Moving forward, Shelby J. will be working with her big sister, Lyn, who happens to be her drummer and her business partner on a new music project, a Shelby J. 10 Christmas, focusing on acting and musical theater, working on two books and performing at the 2022 Civil Rights Gala on Monday, July 25 at the Khoury Conventions Center.
For more information on Shelby J., visit @TheRealShelbyJ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
