First Concert to feature reggae rockers Signal Fire, presented by First National Bank

GREENSBORO, NC  – Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) is announcing the return of Friday Night Live on October 1st, now as a First Friday concert series. October’s concert, presented by First National Bank, will feature reggae rock group Signal Fire, a Wilmington, N.C.-based band who has released three albums and collaborated with notable musicians from within the international reggae community.  

“First National Bank is proud to sponsor October’s First Friday concert as part of our commitment to support our local communities and events that make them even better places to live and work,” said David Edwards, Regional Market Executive and President of First National Bank’s Piedmont Triad Region.

First Friday Night Live on October 1 will be held 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Battleground Avenue, between Lindsay and Smith Streets - near Autotrends.

Similar to previous Friday Night Live performances, concert-goers can enjoy on-site beer sales from local breweries, as well as food trucks. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs/blankets, as limited seating will be provided. 

“Our Friday Night Live concert series this past August was a wonderful success for our community,” says Zack Matheny, President and CEO of DGI. “It’s a natural progression to continue these safe, outdoor concerts on First Fridays to support our local businesses and provide quality family entertainment in the center city.”

For complete details, including food and alcohol regulations, please visit www.firstfridaygreensboro.org

