FREE EVENT: This CommUnity Sings – Sun., Feb. 12, 2023 at the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to announce the return of This CommUnity Sings, a free event for all ages, on Sunday, February 12. Doors will open at 2PM, with the community sing-along at 3PM.
This CommUnity Sings is a FREE event inviting singers and lovers of song at every skill level to gather at the Carolina Theatre in Downtown Greensboro for a musical community celebration! The goal of This CommUnity Sings is to fill the seats of the Carolina with hundreds of people singing together.
After a warm-up with Livin' La Vida Loca (Ricky Martin), this year’s sing-along songs will be Under the Sea (from "The Little Mermaid"), Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon & Garfunkel), and Mamma Mia (ABBA). Doors will open at 2PM; the singing starts at 3PM. Guests will learn the songs first, and then the entire theatre will raise their voices together.
This event is free and open to the public; no tickets are necessary. First come, first served. The concessions stand will be open for those who wish to purchase snacks.
The core mission of This CommUnity Sings is to foster a sense of unity, harmony, oneness, cooperation and connectivity throughout Greensboro and Guilford County. By bringing together all the myriad elements of our community to create a harmonious whole, our hope is that this simple act will create a ripple effect that will spread not only throughout our town but also to other communities. Using the universal language of music, we believe that this community sing-along will raise awareness that we are, indeed, one people and will inspire others to understand that there is strength through diversity. #ThisCommUnitySings
This CommUnity Sings is presented with generous support from the CR Legal Team, Well-Spring, and Melissa Greer.
