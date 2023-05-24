The High Point Arts Council is pleased to announce our 2023 summer outdoor concert series — Arts Splash. This season’s line up includes artists highlighting various genres of music: Motown, Soul, Folk, Blues, Latin, and Jazz. This year we are changing the date of our free Arts Splash concerts to be held on Fridays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners. Alcohol will be available for purchase at concerts; however, no outside alcohol will be allowed in. If there is a threat of rain, call 336.889.2787 (ARTS), or visit our social media pages after 4 p.m. Friday to get the latest update on the event. If we are able, our rain location site will be inside the High Point Arts Council at 121 S. Centennial St., High Point, NC 27260. For more exciting updates, like the High Point Arts Council’s social media pages.
The Arts Splash concerts are splashed all over town in different locations ensuring that the arts are accessible to everyone in our community. This year we are proud to expand into Jamestown to support the greater High Point area.
June 9
Rod McCoy and Company (Jazz/R&B)
Washington Terrace Park
101 Gordon Street, High Point
June 23
Spindle 45 (Pop/Rock)
Wrenn Miller Park
101 Guilford Rd, Jamestown, NC
July 7
Sahara Reggae Band (Reggae)
Oak Hollow Festival Park
1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point
July 21
Zinc Kings (Piedmont Blues)
High Point Museum & Historical Park
1859 E. Lexington Avenue, High Point
August 4
Carolina Soul Band (MoTown/Soul)
High Point City Lake Park
602 W. Main Street, Jamestown
August 18
West End Mambo (Latin/Salsa)
Mendenhall Transportation Terminal
220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point
Arts Splash is presented by the High Point Arts Council in partnership with High Point Parks & Recreation and its many sponsors:City of High Point, Guilford County, North Carolina Arts Council, ArtsGreensboro, KMH Illustrative Design, Kitty and Earl Congdon, Becky Wray, Martha Yarborough, Ann & Jim Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.