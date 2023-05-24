The High Point Arts Council is pleased to announce our 2023 summer outdoor concert series — Arts Splash. This season’s line up includes artists highlighting various genres of music: Motown, Soul, Folk, Blues, Latin, and Jazz. This year we are changing the date of our free Arts Splash concerts to be held on Fridays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners. Alcohol will be available for purchase at concerts; however, no outside alcohol will be allowed in. If there is a threat of rain, call 336.889.2787 (ARTS), or visit our social media pages after 4 p.m. Friday to get the latest update on the event. If we are able, our rain location site will be inside the High Point Arts Council at 121 S. Centennial St., High Point, NC 27260. For more exciting updates, like the High Point Arts Council’s social media pages. 

The Arts Splash concerts are splashed all over town in different locations ensuring that the arts are accessible to everyone in our community. This year we are proud to expand into Jamestown to support the greater High Point area. 

June 9

Rod McCoy and Company (Jazz/R&B) 

Washington Terrace Park 

101 Gordon Street, High Point 

 

June 23

Spindle 45 (Pop/Rock) 

Wrenn Miller Park 

101 Guilford Rd, Jamestown, NC 

 

July 7

Sahara Reggae Band (Reggae) 

Oak Hollow Festival Park 

1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point 

 

July 21

Zinc Kings (Piedmont Blues) 

High Point Museum & Historical Park 

1859 E. Lexington Avenue, High Point 

August 4

Carolina Soul Band (MoTown/Soul) 

High Point City Lake Park 

602 W. Main Street, Jamestown 

 

August 18

West End Mambo (Latin/Salsa) 

Mendenhall Transportation Terminal 

220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point 

 

Arts Splash is presented by the High Point Arts Council in partnership with High Point Parks & Recreation and its many sponsors:City of High Point, Guilford County, North Carolina Arts Council, ArtsGreensboro, KMH Illustrative Design, Kitty and Earl Congdon, Becky Wray, Martha Yarborough, Ann & Jim Morgan. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.