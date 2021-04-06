Izzy Collins, clarinet and Will Nichols, saxophone • Undergraduate Recital

April 6 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Tew Recital Hall, 100 McIver St

Greensboro, NC 27412 United States + Google Map(opens in new window)

 Streamed Event This performance is free, but tickets are required. Limited seating (maximum of 50) is available due to COVID-19 restrictions. A livestream will be available. Face coverings are required at all times for in-person audiences. VIEW ON CVPA LIVE!DOWNLOAD PROGRAM (PDF)RESERVE TICKETS Audiences and Tickets Tickets are required to attend any recital in person. You must pre-register for a ticket at the link provided (eTix) prior to the event. Only fifty (50) tickets will be made available for each…

Find out more »

Student Honors Recital (Instrumental Areas)

April 6 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Tew Recital Hall, 100 McIver St

Greensboro, NC 27412 United States + Google Map(opens in new window)

 

 Streamed Event This performance is free, but tickets are required. Limited seating (maximum of 50) is available due to COVID-19 restrictions. A livestream will be available. Face coverings are required at all times for in-person audiences. Xiaoxiong Chen, piano Kayla Childers, piano Lucas Gianini, clarinet Josh Krovetz, trumpet Ela Tokarska, violin Kyrese Washington, flute Chang Zhang, piano VIEW ON CVPA LIVE!DOWNLOAD PROGRAM (PDF)RESERVE TICKETS Audiences and Tickets Tickets are required to attend any recital in person. You must pre-register for…

Find out more »

Mackenzie Short, saxophone • Undergraduate Recital

April 7 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Tew Recital Hall, 100 McIver St

Greensboro, NC 27412 United States + Google Map(opens in new window)

 Streamed Event This performance is free, but tickets are required. Limited seating (maximum of 50) is available due to COVID-19 restrictions. A livestream will be available. Face coverings are required at all times for in-person audiences. VIEW ON CVPA LIVE!DOWNLOAD PROGRAM (PDF)RESERVE TICKETS Audiences and Tickets Tickets are required to attend any recital in person. You must pre-register for a ticket at the link provided (eTix) prior to the event. Only fifty (50) tickets will be made available for each…

Find out more »

Kaisi Deng, saxophone • Graduate Recital

April 7 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Tew Recital Hall, 100 McIver St

Greensboro, NC 27412 United States + Google Map(opens in new window)

 Streamed Event This performance is free, but tickets are required. Limited seating (maximum of 50) is available due to COVID-19 restrictions. A livestream will be available. Face coverings are required at all times for in-person audiences. VIEW ON CVPA LIVE!DOWNLOAD PROGRAM (PDF)RESERVE TICKETS Audiences and Tickets Tickets are required to attend any recital in person. You must pre-register for a ticket at the link provided (eTix) prior to the event. Only fifty (50) tickets will be made available for each…

Find out more »

Gabriel Figuracion, viola and Eve Salzwedel, voice • Undergraduate Recital

April 8 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Tew Recital Hall, 100 McIver St

Greensboro, NC 27412 United States + Google Map(opens in new window)

 Streamed Event This performance is free, but tickets are required. Limited seating (maximum of 50) is available due to COVID-19 restrictions. A livestream will be available. Face coverings are required at all times for in-person audiences. VIEW ON CVPA LIVE!DOWNLOAD PROGRAM (PDF)RESERVE TICKETS Audiences and Tickets Tickets are required to attend any recital in person. You must pre-register for a ticket at the link provided (eTix) prior to the event. Only fifty (50) tickets will be made available for each…

Find out more »

Kellan Crabtree, percussion • Undergraduate Recital

April 8 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Tew Recital Hall, 100 McIver St

Greensboro, NC 27412 United States + Google Map(opens in new window)

 Streamed Event This performance is free, but tickets are required. Limited seating (maximum of 50) is available due to COVID-19 restrictions. A livestream will be available. Face coverings are required at all times for in-person audiences. VIEW ON CVPA LIVE!DOWNLOAD PROGRAM (PDF)RESERVE TICKETS Audiences and Tickets Tickets are required to attend any recital in person. You must pre-register for a ticket at the link provided (eTix) prior to the event. Only fifty (50) tickets will be made available for each…

Find out more »

Carley Gerdes, viola • Undergraduate Recital

April 9 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Tew Recital Hall, 100 McIver St

Greensboro, NC 27412 United States + Google Map(opens in new window)

 Streamed Event This performance is free, but tickets are required. Limited seating (maximum of 50) is available due to COVID-19 restrictions. A livestream will be available. Face coverings are required at all times for in-person audiences. VIEW ON CVPA LIVE!DOWNLOAD PROGRAM (PDF)RESERVE TICKETS Audiences and Tickets Tickets are required to attend any recital in person. You must pre-register for a ticket at the link provided (eTix) prior to the event. Only fifty (50) tickets will be made available for each…

Find out more »

Kayla Childers Jenkins, piano • Graduate Recital

April 9 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Tew Recital Hall, 100 McIver St

Greensboro, NC 27412 United States + Google Map(opens in new window)

 Streamed Event This performance is free, but tickets are required. Limited seating (maximum of 50) is available due to COVID-19 restrictions. A livestream will be available. Face coverings are required at all times for in-person audiences. VIEW ON CVPA LIVE!DOWNLOAD PROGRAM (PDF)RESERVE TICKETS Audiences and Tickets Tickets are required to attend any recital in person. You must pre-register for a ticket at the link provided (eTix) prior to the event. Only fifty (50) tickets will be made available for each…

Find out more »

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.