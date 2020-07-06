Out of 855 nonprofit arts organizations recommended for direct funding through the CARES Act, Dance Project Inc., North Carolina Folk Festival, Triad Stage, and ArtsGreensboro will each receive a $50,000 grant to help cover expenses.
Greensboro, NC. - The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) released its list of 855 nation-wide grantees of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The CARES Act is a $2 trillion economic stimulus law intended to provide immediate relief for individuals, nonprofits, businesses, and state and local governments.
Out of the 855 nonprofit arts organizations recommended for direct funding through the CARES Act, four Greensboro organizations will receive $200,000 in total of nonmatching funds to support staff salaries, fees for artists or contractual personnel, and facilities costs. Dance Project Inc., North Carolina Folk Festival, Triad Stage, and ArtsGreensboro will each receive a $50,000 grant to help cover expenses as we plan a brighter future.
Dance Project Inc. cultivates the field of modern dance in North Carolina, nurturing a community of artists, audiences and students by providing opportunities for training, performances, collaboration, and employment.
The North Carolina Folk Festival presents multicultural music, dance, crafts and other folk arts through year-round programs across the state of North Carolina, and through its annual three-day signature festival hosted each September in Greensboro, N.C.
Triad Stage is a North Carolina nonprofit theater company based in downtown Greensboro that produces and performs live, professional theater in the Piedmont Triad region. With local and national talent, a focus on artistic excellence, and a distinctly Southern voice, Triad Stage offers a wide sampling of quality theater, including original works and re-imagined classics.
ArtsGreensboro is our city’s arts council that elevates the arts by creating awareness and promoting the vibrancy of our city; amplifies the impact the arts have on building strong and thriving communities for all citizens; and supports arts organizations, artists, and teachers through grants, shared services, and technical assistance.
Together, we show our sincere gratitude for being able to continue to serve our community in part due to this critical federal support from the National Endowment for the Arts, who received more than 3,100 eligible applications requesting $157 million for the $45 million available in direct assistance.
