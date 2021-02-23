FloydFest named ‘Best Music Festival (Overall)’ and ‘Music Festival Missed Most in 2020’ in Best of the Blue Ridge
FLOYD, VA — Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. invites patrons to embark on an ‘Odyssey’ to celebrate FloydFest 21, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 21 to 25, 2021, at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va.
Announced earlier this month, FloydFest once-again was named ‘Best Music Festival (Overall)’ and ‘Music Festival Missed Most in 2020’ by thousands of readers in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 2021 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards, the most celebrated outdoor awards in the Southeast. FloydFest also received runner-up honors for ‘Best Family Friendly Festival’ and ‘Rowdiest Festival.’
Toping today’s announcement, Across-the-Way Productions unveiled the FloydFest 21~Odyssey On-the-Rise Competition Class of 2021, as well as a prodigious grouping of ‘Local Love’ artists, which showcase AtWP’s love and admiration for the brilliant local/regional music scene.
Sponsored by Peluso Microphone Lab, Ferrum College and Press Press Merch, please make welcome the FloydFest 21~Odyssey On-the-Rise Competition Class of 2021:
49 Winchester
Ashley Heath and Her Heathens
Bailey Bigger
Bandits on the Run
Big Atomic
Casey Noel
Chance McCoy
Christian Lopez
darzo
Dr. Bacon
Free Union
Grizzly Goat
Into The Fog
Music Road Co
Nicholas Jamerson & the Morning Jays
Pressing Strings
Restless Leg String Band
Sexbruise?
Short & Company
Taylor Scott Band
Thunder and Rain
Unaka Prong
Start the journey to discovering these up-and-coming artists by tuning into a special FloydFest 21~Odyssey On-the-Rise Class of 2021 Spotify playlist: https://tinyurl.com/hizts2b3.
At the heart of FloydFest’s purposeful programming, AtWP showcases its love and admiration for the brilliant local music scene by offering patrons a taste of regional talent. Please welcome the FloydFest 21~Odyssey ‘Local Love’ artists:
The Ambassador
APEX
Blue Mule
Chupacabras
The Dead Reckoning
Dharma Bombs
Empty Bottles
Exit 109 Bluegrass
The Floorboards
GOTE
Isaac Hadden Project
The Jam
John McBroom
Jordan Harman
Lazy Man Dub Band
My Radio
Orange Culture
Earlier this year, Grammy-nominated, N.C. Music Hall of Fame-inducted folk-rock group The Avett Brothers were announced for the five-day, nine-stage, 100-act, award-winning festival; as well as Grammy-winner and country-music rule-breaker Sturgill Simpson; and two-time Grammy-winners and Grand Ole Opry-members Old Crow Medicine Show. Also on the bill are Brooklyn’s funk-outfit Turkuaz, who are teaming up with Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads and Adrian Belew of King Crimson, to honor one of rock’s most-iconic albums, Talking Heads’ Remain In Light; East Texas’ alt-country renegades Whiskey Myers; Connecticut’s indie-groove all-stars Goose; ‘polyethnic Cajun slamgrass’ masters Leftover Salmon; high-energy jazz-funk-reggae-electronica-grass wizard Keller Williams; and award-winning guitarist Molly Tuttle. Austin, Texas’ Americana, award-winning quintet The Band of Heathens are set to perform, along with psychedelic-soul rocker Nicole Atkins; who all share the bill with Grammy-nominated soul man Devon Gilfillian; Grammy-nominated outlaw-country-funk singer-songwriter Brent Cobb; Appalachian-psychedelic-bluegrass power trio Keller & The Keels; rock-and-roll rule-breakers Andy Frasco & The U.N.; NPR’s 2019 Slingshot Artist Katie Pruitt; new-grass roots rockers Acoustic Syndicate; old-time groove powerhouse Hogslop String Band; sci-fi fusion trio Consider the Source; fan-favorite rootsy rockers L.A. Edwards; psychedelic-soul rockers The Broadcast; 2018 FloydFest On-the-Rise runner-up Travers Brothership; 2016 FloydFest On-the-Rise winner Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey; Canada’s high-energy funky four-piece Stephen Lewis & The Big Band of Fun; bluegrass-, folk- and Americana-influenced Mama Said String Band; 2010 FloydFest On-the-Rise winner Big Daddy Love; 2011 FloydFest On-the-Rise winner L Shape Lot; finger-picking, inventive, up-and-coming songwriter Tara Dente; FloydFest 19~Voyage Home’s On-the-Rise Winner DownTown Abby & The Echoes; and FloydFest 19~Voyage Home’s On-the-Rise Runner-Up Hot Trail Mix (formerly ‘Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix’).
Patrons will also get to experience a special panel discussion during FloydFest 21~Odyssey, where Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads, Adrian Belew of King Crimson and Dave Brandwein of Turkuaz will sit down with Rolling Stone contributing-writer Garret K. Woodward for a unique conversation about Remain In Light and the culture of rock music.
Today, Across-the-Way Productions also unveiled the initial By-Day Schedule for FloydFest 21~Odyssey, which can be viewed and downloaded on our website: https://floydfest.com/lineup/schedule-by-day/. According to organizers, more lineup announcements are coming soon, as well as a full, final schedule for all five days of the festival. The next artist reveal is set for March, which will be in tandem with a release of 2021 craft-libation partners. In the meantime, stay tuned to social media to learn more about which brands will be serving up tasty libations during FloydFest 21~Odyssey.
Tickets for FloydFest 21~Odyssey are on sale now via www.floydfest.com. Click to https://floydfest2021.eventbrite.com for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices increase on April 1, again on July 1 and for the final time when gates open for the festival on July 21, if tickets remain. In addition to a host of ticket types now sold out, many other ticket types — including 5-Day GAs, High-Roller All-Access VIP Adult Bundles and ADA/Helping Hands Onsite Parking Passes — are in short supply. Once tickets are sold out, there will not be a re-release, so patrons are urged to buy soon.
Introducing the ‘FloydFest Village Glamp-Camp Package’ …
Across-the-Way Productions has been ahead of the curve when it comes to the popularity of glamping, so AtWP is thrilled to introduce a brand-new, vetted glamping option for FloydFest 21~Odyssey — the “FloydFest Village Glamp-Camp Package.”
The FloydFest Village Glamp-Camp Package is fully furnished and includes real mattresses, and hotel-quality linens. This package is a perfect fit for couples and can be more economical when beds are added. Included in each package are (1) Queen or (2) Twin Beds, bedding (pillows, sheets and pillowcases), (2) colorful blankets, (2) bedside crates, (1) bistro table, (2) chairs, (1) rug, power, lighting and (1) fan. Each package also includes access to a private toilet trailer (available for the exclusive use of Glamp-Camp patrons), electrical power strip for charging small devices and a private lounge located in The Village.
FloydFest Village Glamp-Camp Packages cost $1,399 + a credit-card fee, and can be reserved and purchased on a first-come, first-served basis via our website: https://floydfest.com/glamping/. Add-on upgrades are also available, including air-conditioning, or an additional Queen or Twin bed. (*Admission tickets and parking for FloydFest 21~Odyssey are not included in FloydFest Village Glamp-Camp Packages and must be purchased separately.) FloydFest Village Glamp-Camp Packages are very limited, as are options to add-on air-conditioning, so act fast if you are interested.
New FloydFest merchandise is available on the online merchandise store, including brand-new designs for FloydFest 21’s ‘Odyssey’ theme: https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/.
As announced in May, each patron who chose to rollover their tickets from FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest to FloydFest 21~Odyssey is automatically entered to win a free upgrade, and Across-the-Way Productions has awarded nine upgrades thus far, with plans to continue rewarding rollover patrons once a month through July 2021.
As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children's activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring 100 artists performing on nine stages over five days.
FloydFest is located at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va. Find detailed directions on www.floydfest.com.
Tickets for FloydFest 21~Odyssey are available by clicking to www.floydfest.comor https://floydfest2021.eventbrite.com. For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.
##
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.