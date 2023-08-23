Flea Trap is hopping around, celebrating their new self-titled LP, out August 25, with a northeast tour; and a Greensboro show at Wahoo’s on September 2.
Taking something of a cinematic approach to their work, the experimental rock-n-rollers — now spread between Greensboro and Asheville — have “crafted a universe of their own in which they perform.”
“We’re simply makin’ music before we bite the dust,” they said as a group — with their latest record examining the “uselessness of human ambition, the arguable futility of artistic creation in the face of death leveling all, and personal narrative through a hyperbolic lens.”
Ruminating on “identity, grief, technology, and love,” Flea Trap’s chosen palette portrays a “Southern American story in earnest, with ‘play’ being that story’s definitive principle.”
Dancey, heady, lofty and still grounded, their stories and characters have been built over a handful of years through rotations of members and names. With the new record, Flea Trap finds itself somewhat settled (despite guitarist Logan Butler hopping up to New York City). “His contributions are immeasurable,” said drummer and guitarist Julian Creech-Pritchett of Butler’s departure. “But I’m looking forward to working with the core quartet once more.”
Rounded by guitarist Taylor Viar, bassist Nick VanBuskirk and key master Jacob Bruner, that core formed around bands and music studies at UNC-Greensboro. Bruner and Viar played in the band Walla Walla, and met VanBuskirk as part of the New Orleans Triad combo and Jazz Ensemble.
VanBuskirk and Creech-Pritchett, meanwhile, have been friends since high school marching band. “Out of all of the various times we’ve worked together since then, I think Flea Trap is my favorite so far,” Creech-Pritchett said. “I came into Taylor and Jacob’s existing artistic sphere upon my freshman year of college at UNCG, and we’ve had this combo going in some form or another for most of the time since then.”
“As we’ve grown up and gotten out of college and onto the daily grind of wage-earning labor as a life necessity,” he continued, “getting and keeping the band together has become all about aligning our calendars and finding any and all availability to work.”
With half of the band in Asheville and the other in Greensboro, intention and dedication are paramount. “When we can, we try to put two days back to back to make the cross-state trek as worth doing as it can be,” Creech-Pritchett said. “Any time we come together to work on new material though, it’s evident to me that we are continuing to evolve and expand our sound in ways that align with personal change and growth among band members.”
On the winds of change and growth, rock-n-roll resides in the heart of Flea Trap — accented by evolution and experimentation. “Well, they say your first instrument is the voice,” Viar said, musing instrumental development. “For me it was my lips whistlin’. I think rather than blending musical sounds like fruits in a smoothie we are asking questions like ‘How do we play the smell of a fruit?’”
Getting to slightly more concrete flavors, “calling it rock-n-roll is undeniably true, but it’s also a bit simple of an outlook,” Creech-Pritchett said. “I think our particular sound could be compared to the best soup you’ve ever eaten - readers are likely thinking of different soups than one another, but they’re all soups nonetheless - lots of flavors, spices, possibly misleading scents and soon-to-be-discovered after-tastes.”
Stewing those flavors, Flea Trap draws influences from the abstract as well as the foundation: King Crimson, Frank Zappa, Weather Report, The Clash, and Black Midi hang in their influential sphere. A King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard devotee, Creech-Pritchett also finds a spark in his Flea Trap buds. “I’ve been influenced by the creativity of the three cats in this band as much as anything,” he said. “They keep me on my toes!”
Personal and abstract, “much of the lyrical content on this record consists of descriptions of actual memories and dreams. However they have been removed from their context, so these songs aren’t autobiographical.” Viar said, dropping Biblical references and Lynch-ian techniques.
“There’s a David Lynch quote that goes something like ‘If I wanted to write an essay about the film I would have written an essay instead of making a film,’” he explained. “To some degree trying to bolster any artwork with language is kinda farcical. Ultimately what matters is what happens between the ears of any listener who puts on this record.”
“These were merely subjects on our minds during the creation of this record,” Viar continued. “People may listen and come away with a myriad of different thoughts and feelings that have nothing to do with ours.”
Still, a personal nature remains. Samples from an interview with Viar’s late grandmother appear on the closing track “Still Learnin.”
“The song serves as an epilogue of sorts for the record — I speak a verse of confusion and pain — and near the end, her voice serves wisdom to correct me.”
The song itself leaves Creech-Pritchett with an indistinguishable feeling set against their catalog. “We used the grand piano in The Crown at the Carolina Theatre, and I love the way it blends with the drums and bass,” he said. “It creates a groove we hadn’t yet touched.”
Though it’s not the first touching element they’ve explored. Their 2022 “Fixin” EP was dedicated to the revered percussionist Scott Johnson, who died unexpectedly in 2021. “As band members and ideas fluctuated over time, so have the sounds that come out the other end. After our original drummer, Scott, passed away the four of us solidified a new sound with ‘Fixin’ always in his honor,” Bruner said. “I think the new record does the same.”
Viar echoed the sentiment. “‘Fixin’ was composed in the wake of Scott’s passing. Our new record establishes a foundational essence which is why it felt appropriate to be self-titled,” he said. “Perhaps not an apex but definitely a solid underpinning.”
Cementing that foundation, “Flea Trap” will be released digitally and on vinyl, as the band hops on tour, hitting cities like Philadelphia, Manhattan, Brooklyn Baltimore, DC. “This will be our first tour,” Creech-Pritchett said. “I’m excited to see what happens and how different folks react to what we’re doing.”
They’ll hook up with Saphron for their show at Wahoo’s, which kicks off a string of NC dates (including the Night Rider in Raleigh and at Highland Brewing in Asheville). “I’m really looking forward to playing Highland Brewing on September 4th — as it’ll be Labor Day and we’re anticipating a great crowd,” Creech-Pritchett said. “Asheville and Greensboro are both home to Flea Trap, so it’ll be good to be exposed to a larger group of people in one of these cities.”
Flea Trap’s self-titled album is due August 25 via Bandcamp.
They’ll be at Wahoo’s on September 2.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
