New York, NY (February 28, 2023) - Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling artist, Five For Fighting (aka John Ondrasik) will be playing three solodatesin Texas, April 14 in Austin at3TEN Austin City Limits Live, April 15 in Tomball at Main Street Crossing, and April 16 in Dallas at Sons Of Hermann Hall. The intimate shows will be just Ondrasik and his piano, playing the songs his fans have loved for over two decades.
"It’s been way too long since I have performed in the great state of Texas,” says Ondrasik. “These three solo shows will allow me to take the audience behind the curtain, playing the songs how I wrote them. It's also an opportunity to engage the audience and tell the stories behind the songs in a way no other format allows. From the inspirations for ‘Superman’ and ‘100 Years’ to my recent trip to Ukraine and recording ‘Can One Man Save the World’ with an incredible Ukrainian orchestra, in a bombed-out airport, nothing is off the table.”
Then, later this summer, Five For Fighting be joining Barenaked Ladies on their Last Summer on Earth tour June 28 - July 22. Ondrasik will bring along his band, drummer Randy Cooke (Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, Dave Stewart), bassist Sean Hurley (John Mayer, Ringo Starr, Alanis Morissette), and guitarist Peter Thorn (Chris Cornell, Melissa Etheridge, Don Henley). The band will also be playing some headline shows including July 2 in Charleston, SC at Music Farm. “The boys and I are thrilled to be back in the bus this summer opening for Barenaked Ladies across the United States,” says Ondrasik. “Our summer 2022 post pandemic headline tour was a poignant reminder of how fortunate we are to share the communal experience of live music with audiences, and we are grateful to be back, again, living our childhood dreams and having the A - TEAM of Pete, Randy, and Sean alongside me every night brings me inspiration and great joy, both on stage, and off. So here we go! If this tour really is the ‘Last Summer on Earth’...there's no place I'd rather be!”
Beginning with his first hit single, “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” Ondrasik has evolved as both an artist and humanitarian. To date, Five For Fighting, has released six studio albums, including the platinum certified America Town and The Battle for Everything; and the top-10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums. Ondrasik has penned major hits, including the chart-topping “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World,” and “Easy Tonight,” which have earned tens of millions of streams and place him as a top-10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. The reflective “100 Years” has joined “Superman (It’s Not Easy)” as part of the American Songbook and continues to stand the test of time at weddings, birthdays, graduations, memorials, and many a home video. Five For Fighting’s music has also been featured in more than 350 films, television shows, and commercials, including the Oscar-winning The Blind Side, Hawaii Five-O, The Sopranos and the CBS drama, Code Black.
Ondrasik’s passion for supporting humanitarian efforts and freedom has been a longstanding commitment for the artist as well. Ondrasik recently traveled to Kyiv to film a music video of his new song “Can One Man Save the World” with a Ukrainian Orchestra. The song was inspired by the courage of President Vladimir Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine. The video debuted on Good Morning America and went viral worldwide.
Ondrasik has also given countless performances for the USO and has participated in keynote speaking engagements across the globe. Over the years, Ondrasik has given away five volumes of his compilation, “CD for the Troops,” to our U.S. Armed Forces, and more than one million copies have been distributed to soldiers worldwide. Ondrasik’s charity site www.whatkindofworlddoyouwant.com, inspired by his song, “World,” has seen fans uploading videos showing their respective interpretations of a better world. That initiative has raised more than $250,000 for five designated charities – Augie’s Quest, Autism Speaks, Fisher House Foundation, Save the Children and Operation Homefront
But perhaps his biggest achievement is performing “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” at the 2001 Concert for New York, a benefit show at Madison Square Garden that honored first responders and the fallen about a month after the tragic September 11th attacks. Ondrasik performed alongside other big-name artists like Paul McCartney, The Who, Elton John, Billy Joel, and dozens more.
Five For Fighting Headline Dates
April 14 -3TEN Austin City Limits Live-Austin, TX (Solo)
April 15-Main Street Crossing-Tomball, TX (Solo)
April 16-Sons Of Hermann Hall-Dallas, TX (Solo)
July 2-Music Farm-Charleston, SC (With Band)
Barenaked Ladies Dates (Five For Fighting Supporting):
June 28-Tuscaloosa Amphitheater-Tuscaloosa, AL
June 30-Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park-Atlanta, GA
July 1-White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex-Greensboro, NC
July 4-Red Hat Amphitheater-Raleigh, NC
July 5-The Anthem-Washington, DC
July 7-Mohegan Sun Arena-Uncasville, CT
July 8-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion-Gilford, NH
July 9-Leader Bank Pavilion-Boston, MA
July 11-Artpark-Lewiston, NY
July 12-The Rooftop at Pier 17-New York, NY
July 14-Live Oak Bank Pavilion-Wilmington, NC
July 15-Wild Adventures-Valdosta, GA
July 16-St Augustine Amphitheatre-St Augustine, FL
July 18-Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion-Portsmouth, VA
July 19-The Met Philadelphia-Philadelphia, PA
July 21-Blossom Music Center-Cuyahoga Falls, OH
July 22-Pine Knob Music Theatre-Clarkston, MI
