Greensboro, N.C. – Broadway sensation WICKED, the first Broadway tour to play at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, flew out of the Triad on Sunday, October 24, completing a successful 24-performance run that was presented in partnership with Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM). WICKED’s 3-week engagement at Tanger Center was seen by over 66,000 patrons and is not only the longest, but the highest grossing engagement of a Broadway show ever to have performed in the Triad.
The impact of WICKED not only lies with the Tanger Center, rather the entire local economy. Based on analysis by The Broadway League, the New York City-based national trade association for the Broadway industry, WICKED’s impact on the local Triad economy is estimated at over $11 million. This impact is generated by tourism dollars spent at hotels, local restaurants, parking and more. Not to mention, this large of a stage production employs nearly 100 local stagehands, hair and wardrobe professionals, musicians and merchandise sellers.
The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”
Now the 5th longest running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.
