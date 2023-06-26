FINAL 2023 TowneBank Beach Music Festival Concert This Thursday in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2023) - The final concert of the 2023 TowneBank Beach Music Festival will be held in Downtown Greensboro this Thursday, June 29 with it's fourth concert of the 5-week series. Chairmen of the Board will take the stage at First National Bank Field at 6:00 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online or on the day of the concert at the Greensboro Grasshoppers' box office. Tickets are $15 per person; children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
Parking in street spots is free after 6:00 p.m., and there are plenty of nearby parking decks to accommodate everyone.
Lawn chairs, pets, outside food and drink, and coolers are prohibited. Concert-goers will have a spectacular view sitting in the stands or they may bring their own blanket to sit and dance on the field.
During each concert, enjoy performances and basic shag lessons from professional Carolina shag dancers, William and Lani Greene.
The previous four concerts in the series averaged more than 1,000 attendees each, marking a successful return of this popular summertime concert series in Greensboro.
