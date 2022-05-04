Fiddle & Bow 40+1 Anniversary Festival at Reynolda
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (May 4, 2022)— Fiddle & Bow Society and Reynolda are presenting the Fiddle & Bow 40+1 Anniversary Festival on Sunday, May 22, from 1-4 p.m. The Festival will be held on the front lawn of Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem and will take place outside unless it rains.
Tickets are $18 for members of Fiddle & Bow and Reynolda and $20 for non-members of Fiddle & Bow and Reynolda. Children under 12 are free. The first 150 tickets sold are guaranteed to have indoor seating in case of rain. Tickets can be purchased at fiddleandbow.org/events/. Food trucks will be on site and beverages will be available for purchase during the Festival.
“Reynolda and Fiddle & Bow Society have collaborated since the 1980s including on several festivals in the 2000s,” said Phil Archer, Betsy Main Babcock Deputy Director of Reynolda. “We’re thrilled to revitalize our relationship with Fiddle & Bow and bring folk music back to the Reynolda House lawn. Please join us in one of the first collaborative events in several years!"
The artist lineup includes local favorites Martha Bassett and Beirt le Chéile and Friends as well as acoustic blues artist Doug MacLeod and sacred steel artist DaShawn Hickman. Attendees will enjoy a range of folk, blues, pedal steel guitar, and traditional Irish music.
Fiddle & Bow incorporated and began live concerts as well as its highly rated WFDD radio program in 1981. For over 40 years Fiddle & Bow has presented concerts, radio programs and radio events throughout the Piedmont Triad. Fiddle & Bow has presented folk artists such as John McCutcheon, Utah Phillips, John Goran, Peggy Seeger, Mike Seeger, Alice Gerrard and Si Kahn. Fiddle and Bow has also presented blues artists Etta Baker and Guitar Gabriel in addition to legendary instrumentalists Joe and Odell Thompson, The Carolina Chocolate Drops and Tommy Jarrell.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. Fiddle & Bow ticketholders will enjoy free admission on the day of the Festival.
About Fiddle & Bow Society
Fiddle & Bow, founded in 1981, is a nonprofit, educational organization dedicated to the promotion and preservation of folk music and dance and their related arts. Fiddle & Bow does this primarily through its concerts, which range from contemporary and traditional folk to old-time, acoustic blues, Celtic and world music. Fiddle & Bow also works with other organizations in the Triad through special events and festivals. For more information, please visit fiddleandbow.org.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
