Femfest continues on

FemFest returns for the eighth year, carrying on the annual tradition of uniting femme artists in fundraising for Family Services of Forsyth County; and spreading awareness around domestic violence and sexual assault, while honoring the spirit of the late founder, Bryn Hermansen.
“We are dedicated to Bryn’s legacy,” organizers shared when announcing FemFest would continue in her wake. “And we know that she would be proud of and stoked about each and every person who has offered support.”
Keeping the virtual format for the second year, the lineup unites 10 artists from around the southeast (and even Europe) for a show over the FemFest NC Youtube channel on Nov. 13. Online raffles and auctions from businesses and artists around Forsyth County are up now; and will run through Nov. 27.
As always, “100% of the proceeds go to our local Winston-Salem domestic violence shelter via Family Services of Forsyth County,” said organizer Sarah Burns.
“This year looks a lot like last,” she said. “Everything is virtual again. The raffle and auctions are currently live on our website, and the music festival will be released over Youtube. We encourage staying home and staying safe.”
While Burns lent hands in bringing prior FemFests to life, she took strides to ensure this year honored the work central to Hermansen—and the legacy that will follow. “I spent a lot of time researching everything Bryn had ever posted about FemFest to gain some kind of guidance on what to do, and one thing was incredibly clear: it is important that her legacy is preserved,” Burns explained. “After discussions with Bryn’s family, we all agreed: she invested so much time and energy into the first seven years to make this event have a positive impact, and the sexual assault and domestic violence victims and survivors in our community still need every form of support possible.”
Taking the charge, “we have a pretty great mix of returning and new bands this year, and they’ve all been so amazing and patient with me as I fumble my way around learning the music side of FemFest,” Burns said. “I’m most excited about seeing them each perform their choice from what we’ve affectionately dubbed ‘Bryn’s List’.”
FemFest veteran, Billie Feather, joins Burns in the organizer seat. Her group, the P-90’s, are among the returning FemFest performers on the upcoming bill. “Bryn really respected her, and her talents,” Burns said. “She’s been incredibly helpful with the music side of FemFest,” she added, listing other returning acts, including: the Winston-Salem-based Proxevita presented by MAMA; Bob Fleming & the Cambria Iron Co. from the Charlotte-area; Roanoke’s L.A. Dies; the Atalanta axe-queen, Guitar Gabby; and Durham duo, Bangzz.
“Bryn and I shared a special camaraderie as being organizers of feminist music festivals in NC,” said Erika Libero, vocalist and guitarist for Bangzz; and organizer of the Manifest Music Festival in Chapel Hill. “We were holding the line together and covering more ground. Each year at FemFest we would congratulate each other on another great year,” Libero added. “I still remember how she spoke. She was one of those people who would sit still in a moment and choose her words carefully so you knew that they meant a lot. Bryn meant every word she said and she moved about the world with purpose.”
Libero sees power in the reflection of that purpose. “Bryn was powerful and I think about her a lot. I wear the shirt she designed for various shows—I often think of it as bringing Bryn with me,” she said. The shirt, which reads “Do not submit to intimidation,” serves as a reminder of her own power. “And that no one can take it from me,” Libero added. ”You’re supposed to use your power to empower. Bryn did exactly that. That is her legacy, that is FemFest’s legacy and I will be here for it every year.”
Among the artists proud to carry that legacy for the first time are Atlanta’s Shantih Shantih, Alexis Ward (from the Winston band of siblings, Water the band), Rolling Stone “Artist to Watch” Cashavelly Morrison, Rebecca Reel (a Winstoner submitting from Uzbekistan), and Greensboro songstress Casey Noel.
Noel considers joining FemFest an honor. “I, unfortunately, never had the pleasure of meeting Bryn, but from what I’ve read, she was my kind of people: a music-lover, an animal-lover, and a selfless go-getter who wanted to make a difference in people’s lives in big and little ways,” Noel said. “She clearly was a certified badass and I like to think we’d have been friends had I been lucky enough to know her.”
It’s a sentiment shared by Reel. “This is my first FemFest, but I’ve been aware of its significance in Winston for a while, so I’m thrilled to contribute this year,” she said. And while admiration for Hermansen unites the artists, the mission behind her legacy remains most salient. “Family Services is a great resource in Winston,” Reel added. “Hopefully by destigmatizing domestic violence, people will be more likely to seek assistance leaving abusive relationships.”
For Noel, the statistics surrounding the danger women face is a damning reminder of the need for resource outlets. “People’s lack of awareness on these subjects is part of the reason why things don’t change,” she noted. “There’s specifically a huge lack of awareness when it comes to domestic violence. And the misconception that women can just walk away safely. It’s never as simple as walking away and that’s why shelters and resources are SO important.”
Burns agreed. “Although we specifically raise funds for the domestic violence shelter, Family Services does so much more than that,” she said. “They’re an incredible resource across the board, and we need them.”
The feeling is mutual from Family Services. “Community partners like FemFest are so important to the work we do,” said spokesperson Johnny Johnson. “They’ve been big supporters of our efforts and have contributed more than $12,000 since their first year. At the start of the pandemic, we knew it was going to be tough to reach our fundraising goals, and FemFest responded to our need that year with a record-setting donation of more than $5,100!”
That response helped Family Services assist 39 clients in finding permanent housing following their stay in the Domestic Violence Shelter, while providing a safe space for 195 women and children within that shelter; helping 129 children through the Family Justice Center; and supporting 1,281 victims in-person for crisis intervention.
As Burns takes the lead for FemFest VIII, the core values remain: “We want FemFest to do what it’s always done: raise awareness, showcase female and femme-dominated artists, and help fund the domestic violence shelter,” she said. ”Bryn always made the intent of FemFest clear, and we have no intention of taking a different path.”
In short: they won’t submit.
