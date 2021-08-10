Farewell Friend will be performing at the Carolina Theatre on Aug.14 at 7pm, with openers Wild Roots Rising, as part of the Ghostlight Concert Series. Both are North Carolina-based alternative folk bands with roots in Greensboro and will be releasing new albums.
Farewell Friend’s [Samson] continues Tom Troyer’s 8 year run of Americana music that is epic in its scope and intricate in its lyrical and musical detail. The band also features co-musicians Mark Byerly, Aaron Cummings, and Evan Campfield.
Previous albums have been influenced by literature and Troyer’s own observations of communities and families split apart by highways, racism, poverty, and the vast spaces of America, set to the sound of lush orchestral layers, gritty guitars, and minimal acoustic landscapes.
[Samson] will turn to Troyer's own childhood growing up as the son of a small town preacher in rural Indiana, the disappointments of his twenties, and examining the political moment of the last 5 years by deploying the stories of Old Testament tragic heroes beside the fragmented American masculine identity. Besides being the frontman of the band, Troyer is also the head of Black Rabbit Audio, a recording studio for Greensboro’s thriving songwriter scene.
Julia Houghton and Olivia Moore are at the heart of Wild Roots Rising, an indie folk band based in western North Carolina. They are releasing their eponymous debut album, and have already started receiving attention for their song “Daily,” which was a finalist at the Rocky Mountain Songwriting Competition. The music and lyrics draw from their shared passion for solid and connected communities with environmental justice.
They will be performing on Saturday with a full band, including Bella Ward, Zac Covington, and Evan Campfield.
Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door, and can be ordered from the Carolina Theatre website. The box office opens at 6:30, and the show begins at 7:00. The Ghostlight Concert series is sponsored by Arts Greensboro.
