Fall Festivals

Summer officially fades as Pride abounds across Greensboro and festivals aplenty pop up around the state.
Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Greensboro Pride festival reigns over downtown on Sunday, following a “Pride Week” of programming: a “Twisted Trivia” session, Thursday, at Twist Lounge, “Paris is Burning” movie night Friday, at the Carolina Theatre; and a double-dose of revelry on Saturday with a bar crawl from Otis & Wawa, plus a kickoff pre-party at Boxcar with prizes and performances from Anna Yacht, J-Lo Jonez, Karma Killz, and Taylor Knight Addams St. James. Brenda the Drag Queen serves host duties (a role she’ll reprise for the Guilford Green Foundation’s “Green Queen Bingo” at Piedmont Hall on November 4).
Meanwhile, the summer season doesn’t close quietly around here. The new Flat Iron crew will celebrate their grand re-opening with a three-day “Flat Fest” party, September 16-18. Friday features rockers in Nightblooms, Josh King’s Fools, and Old Heavy Hands. Saturday hosts Sacred Steel, Ranford Almond, and Ranford’s Dead (aided by Uncle John’s Bone). And songwriters takeover Sunday with Laura Jane Vincent, Garrett Clemmons, Maia Kamil, Taylor Williams, Josh Moore, Larry Wayne, Josh King, Alan Peterson, Jess Klein, Abigail Dowd, Drew Foust, Nate Hall, and the Hit.
Over on the eastern edge of Greensboro, Rich Lerner and the Groove will host their annual fundraiser for the Urban Ministry with “Groove Jam XI” at Doodad Farm on September 17. They’ll be joined by The Mighty Fairlanes, Wristband, Braco, Midnight Sun, The Ladies Auxiliary, The Firecrackers, Blind-Dog Gatewood, William Nesmith, The Grand Ole Uproar, and Jeff Wall.
Further east on I-40, Durham bumps with the Bull City Summit, September 14-17, which includes a Carolina Waves showcase featuring Greensboro’s FOREVERJABRON; and the Beats n Bars Festival on September 17 with Winston-native Sonny Miles.
Fall officially hits with a bang as Royal Jelly takes over Oden Brewing for their semi-annual festival series celebrating the Autumn Equinox on September 24; Viva La Muerte and Ashley Virginia join in the performer slots, along with a full day of vendors and artisans to welcome the season.
On the other end of downtown, Field Trip (a new gallery and experimental space on Church St.) will host an Applied Labour festival, September 23-24, with Slow Tongued Beauty, YÜ//F, Life Appreciation Renewal, Harmony Opposition, and Fake Object. Cornelius F. Van Stafrin III, Grüse, Healing Factor, Surfacing, Dogsbody Trepanning, Kettling, and Shallow South.
Down in Sanford, Crystal Bright and the Silver Hands will perform as part of the Carolina Indie Fest, September 23-24, at Hugger Mugger Brewing. Pickers and grinners and beer-drinkers delight at the Brewer’s Kettle Kernersville for their inaugural Kernersville BrewGrass Festival, September 23-24 — which serves as an unofficial Triad pre-game for when the International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass expounds over Raleigh September 27 - Oct 1.
Rolling into October, the Artz - N - Kraft Fest showcases hip-hop to fundraise for Mental Health Services of NC at Club Orion on October 1. Meanwhile, the second weekend in October offers a little something for just about everyone.
Nostalgia spreads its wings in Greensboro for the First in Flight Fest, October 6-9: featuring four days of early-00’s hardcore and emo reunions with Codeseven, Hopesfall, He is Legend, Mercy Mercedes, Bloodjinn, Knives Exchanging Hands, Akissforjersey, Embracing Goodbye, Sullivan, Quell, Alli with an I, End of All, Kudzu Wish, The Manhattan Project, Azazel, A Stained Glass Romance, Farewell, Onward to Olympas, Xhonorx, There Will Be Blood, Deathblow, the Lineage, My Hero is Me, and Monday in London.
In the Triangle, hippies and technoheads will dance for days on end at the Shakori Hills and Slingshot festivals. Shakori will once again shake down the pines in Pittsboro, October 6-9, with artists like Hiss Golden Messenger, Greg Humphrey’s Electric Trio, William Hinson, Rodes Baby, the Sam Fribush Organ Trio, and Kaleta & Super Yamba Band.
At Slingshot, Brennan Fowler is among the packed bill of international artists bringing beats to the Fruit in Durham, October 7-9. Originally based in Athens, GA, a partnership with Maison Fauna records brought the electronic extravaganza to its new home in North Carolina.
Up in the mountains, Carolina Ramble Productions are bringing a handful of Triad artists to Brayshaw Farm in Watauga County for the 8th annual Carolina Ramble & Reunion, October 7-8. Hosted by Earleine and the Winston-raised Possum Jenkins, the ramble features the likes of Molly McGinn, Will Easter, DaShawn Hickman, and Drew Foust during a two-day campout of music and “ramblympic” activities — races, relays, cakewalks, and bonfires.
Bonfires will also warm the air in Summerfield for the 3.O Fest, October 14-16, with hayrides, fire spinners, and artists like Dr. Bacon, Reliably Bad, Royal Jelly, Ranford Almond, and Casey Cranford joining the celebration of friends and art at GuilRock Downs.
Things get chill during Sleepy Cat Records’ SleepyFest, with Nightblooms and Libby Rodenbough on the bill, at Down Yonder Farm on October 22. Meanwhile, mayhem descends over College Hill at the “Mayhem On Mendenhall” block party on October 23; with musicians (Kelsey Hurley, 30 Is Dead, Maia Kamil, Saphron, Black Haus, Freddie Fred, and SIID) and drag artists (Drag Me to Hill, Xtassi, Bloody Mary, Nadia Rain, Hanna Belle Lector, Paris Pratt, Anna Yacht, Tia Chanella, Reine De L’amour) raising awareness around harm reduction and safe sex practices.
Camping and costumes collide at Camp Transylvania, October 28-30, in Balsam Grove, with daytime activities, a rave barn into the night, and two days of music — with Triad artists Sweet Dream and Condado on the bill.
Condado will also be at the first ever Field Day Fest presented by Four Saints Brewing Company, on November 5, at the Linbrook Heritage Estate in Trinity. A funder for the United Way of Randolph County, the festival harkens high school party days amongst a mix of local and national artists, including Buffalo Kings, Tommy Prine, Leilani Wolffgramm, Chatham Rabbits, Love and Valor, Champagne and Caviar, and After the Ashes.
As if there weren’t enough music festivals on their own, it’s also fair season; and the N.C. State Fair in Raleigh is going all out with their own Homegrown Music Fest. Featuring a handful of bands each operating day (October 13-23), Sonny Miles will perform on October 18, Abigail Dowd on October 22, and Rowdy on October 23. Closer to home, the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem will also host special music nights: C&C Music Factory and Rob Base on October 3; Niko Moon, Restless Road, and Frank Ray on October 4; and Rend Collective with Christian Paul on October 5.
And lest you think this little hobgoblin forgets: Halloween is on the horizon. While spots are still getting plans together for spooky shindigs, Elsewhere has announced its 13th annual Extravaganza, a Nightmare on S. Elm Street, with haunted tours beginning October 5 (leading to a big’ ol frightfest party on October 8). In Glenwood, Funeral Chic, BloodRitual, Rawhex, Heft, and This is Your God host a Halloween show at Etc on October 28. Dr. Bacon and the Mantras blowout Ziggys.Space on Oct 29. And a Halloween Boograss Jam will rattle the Brewer’s Kettle Kernersville on Halloween proper.
The weather is cooling down, but the festival calendar is staying hot. Grab a jacket and get on out there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.