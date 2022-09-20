Fall Brings PBPS Special Events & Engagement Opportunities
Greensboro, NC, September 20, 2022 — It’s an exciting season over at the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society as the organization's events calendar takes shape for fall 2022. PBPS Board president states, “in the first six months of 2022 PBPS served over 13,500 community members.” The 37-year-old nonprofit is focused on collaborating with partner organizations and the local community in order to provide high-quality cultural presentations and cultural growth experiences. The organization is gearing up for two events in the next month that are focused on the Triad region. The Blues & Foods Market at Renaissance Shops and the PBPS 2022 Road to Memphis Blues Challenge.
The Blues & Foods Market will continue its residency at Renaissance Shops in East Greensboro from 1pm-5pm on select Sundays. Sunday, September 25th, 2022 will feature R&B artist and vocal juggernaut Candi “Sugafoot” Herbin. Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 will feature Cufflinx, a band under the musical direction of Nick Hayes. Nick is a touring professional drummer who has remained the backbeat of Eric Gales Band for the last decade. Vendors with both crafts and food will share space with community resource partners at the event. This series is free to attend and is designed to introduce triad families to their neighbors. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket so they can enjoy great lawn spaces filled with games and vendors.
Sponsors for the first event are Creative GSO, Weaver Foundation, Devcon Resources, and The North Carolina Arts Council. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor of this or future events please email Atiba Berkley at president@piedmontblues.org. Additional opportunities are available for Community Resource Partners for tabling at the event.
PBPS will kick off October with its annual Road to Memphis PBPS Blues Challenge that will occur on Sunday, October 9th starting at 3:30 pm at Elm Street Lounge in Greensboro. Registration is now open to compete in the following (3) categories - Band, Solo/Duo, or Youth. Local winners from each category will then represent PBPS in Memphis at the International Blues Challenge in January 2023. If you would like to enter the Road to Memphis Blues Challenge head on over to piedmontblues.org Ticket prices to attend on October 9th as an audience member and to support your local Blues musicians are $8 for PBPS members and $10 for nonmembers.
The 2023 International Blues Challenge (IBC) will be held from January 24th - 28th 2023 in Memphis, TN. The world’s largest gathering of Blues acts compete for cash, prizes, and industry recognition at the competition. The Blues Foundation and its Affiliated Organizations search for the best new Blues Bands and Solo/Duo Blues acts and Young players that are ready to take their act to the international stage. Last year PBPS representative TC Carter from T.C. Carter Band took home the Gibson Guitar Award for Best Band Guitarist.
Register here to enter the 2022 PBPS Road to Memphis Blues Challenge or visit PiedmontBlues.org to get tickets to watch the competition.
PBPS is seeking volunteers for events and those who give their time get extra perks in addition to serving their community. Volunteers enjoy free entry to many PBPS events. Various volunteer shifts are available for a variety of positions.
For volunteer opportunities please visit piedmontblues.org/volunteer
For sponsorship opportunities, please email Atiba Berkley at president@piedmontblues.org.
About the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society:
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) is a 501c3 historical, educational, & charitable nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the culture and music known commonly as the blues; this form of music has evolved historically from the culture and experiences of African-Americans including work songs and spirituals. Our organization represents blues culture through educational programs, workshops, with a focus on historical accuracy and cultural authenticity. We collaborate with other nonprofits and with regional and global businesses to highlight the Piedmont as a place to not only live but a place to experience rich culture. Our services support public health issues, educational initiatives, and societal concerns while promoting local businesses, tourism, the arts, and education in the true spirit of the Blues community. https://piedmontblues.org/.
