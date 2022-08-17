Fall Brings New Concerts & Volunteer Opportunities
PBPS Blues & Foods Market will launch a series of concerts at Renaissance Shops located at 2521 Philips Ave in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC, August 16, 2022 — Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) announced the first of their fall line-up of branded events, a free concert series. Blues & Foods Market will occupy three (3) month residency at Renaissance Shops in East Greensboro from 1pm-5pm on select Sundays. The first event will feature R&B artist and vocal juggernaught Candi “Sugafoot” Herbin. Vendors with both crafts and foods will share space with community resource partners at the event on Sunday, August 21st, 2022. This series is free to the attend and is designed to introduce triad families to their neighbors. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket so they can enjoy great lawn spaces filled with games, vendors and even a water slide.
Sponsors for the first event are Weaver Foundation, ArtsGreensboro, and more sponsors are welcomed for this and future events. Additional opportunities are available for Community Resource Partners for tabling at the event among whom include Second Harvest Food Bank, Legal Aid of NC, You Can Vote!.
PBPS started down this path in 2015 when took their well know Carolina Blues Festival to Barber Park for three years. The organization has recently become a national leader in moving Blues audiences towards conversations on culture and equity with content and opportunities to observe the range and depth of Blues from the perspective of a younger generation of Blues originators.
President Atiba Berkley states that for the current season PBPS has, “chosen to amplify the voices of younger African American players of Blues music and participants of Blues culture.” To that end, additional recent and future events will include their new Blues Groove Beat Battle targeting hip-hop fans and their annual Blues Groove House Music Dance Parties now held at Elsewhere Museum along with R&B artists at the Blues & Foods Market.
Kenny Neal and the BB King Experience are coming to City of Winston Salem and Winston Salem Fairgrounds on August 27th at 7pmEST. In a new arrangement, Piedmont Blues Preservation Society who has been hosting shows at The Ramkat since 2021, PBPS will host the show and have merchandise available as they fundraise for their mission.
In addition to a great concert featuring Claudette King, daughter of the B.B. King Experience namesake, you’ll be able to purchase merchandise from Piedmont Blues Preservation Society and learn about programs at the event.
Please visit PiedmontBlues.org for more information.
PBPS is seeking volunteers for events and those who give their time get extra perks in addition to serving their community. Volunteers enjoy free entry to many PBPS events. Various volunteer shifts are available for a variety of positions.
For volunteer opportunities please visit piedmontblues.org/volunteer
For sponsorship opportunities, please email Atiba Berkley at president@piedmontblues.org.
Follow Piedmont Blues Preservation Society on Facebook and on Instagram
About the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society:
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) is a 501c3 historical, educational, & charitable nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the culture and music known commonly as the blues; this form of music has evolved historically from the culture and experiences of African-Americans including work songs and spirituals. Our organization represents blues culture through educational programs, workshops, with a focus on historical accuracy and cultural authenticity. We collaborate with other nonprofits and with regional and global businesses to highlight the Piedmont as a place to not only live but a place to experience rich culture. Our services support public health issues, educational initiatives, and societal concerns while promoting local businesses, tourism, the arts, and education in the true spirit of the Blues community. https://piedmontblues.org/.
