PBPS releases full schedule of fall events.
Sept 9th - Backbeat Blues Jam at NC Folk Fest
Sept 15th - Blues in Schools at Weaver Academy (closed event)
Sept 23rd - Blues & Foods Market at Renaissance
Oct 15th - PBPS Road to Memphis Blues Challnege at Elm St Lounge
Oct 22nd - Blues & Foods Market at Renaissance
Dec 2023 - PBPS Spirit of Giving Holiday Fundraiser (date TBD)
Greensboro, NC, September 5, 2023 — Piedmont Blues Preservation Society(PBPS) has a busy fall schedule planned and is happy to be returning to the City Center Jamsprogram during this years’ North Carolina Folk Festival. PBPS will bring its signature Backbeat Blues Jam program to Downtown Greensboro on Saturday September 9th at City Center Park at 2:30pm. Center City Jams invites audiences to bring their instruments to Center City Park in the heart of the festival site to participate in scheduled jam sessions of different musical genres. Blues jams make great entertainment and are utilized by PBPS to teach, practice and maintain the oral learning traditions and histories of the griot traditions from African-American folk culture.
Amy Grossmann, president & CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival. “We are excited to invite our audiences to be part of making connections through the NC Folk Fest and creating a welcoming space for all members of our community to join in.” PBPS Blues All-Stars will be the backing band featuring Lakota John (Guitar/Vocals), AJ Diggs (Bass/Vocals), Chick Cotton (Drums/Vocals). Mostly, recognized for it’s musical output, Blues is the first pop music in America and one of the United States only original musical artforms. The Backbeat Blues Jam program can be made available, on site, in your community as well. For more details contact info@piedmontblues.org or call 336.965.1714
The PBPS Blues in Schools educational program makes a stop at Weaver Academy on Friday September 15th. This PBPS program provides performances, exhibitions, and educational programs exploring the importance and history of the blues music genre in our schools. Blues in Schools is a historically accurate education program that includes Blues history, music concepts and live blues music performance. This specific program date takes place within the Guilford County Schools school day and is closed to the public. For more details or to bring this program to your community contact info@piedmontblues.org or call 336.965.1714.
Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) will hosts its final two Blues & Foods Markets at Renaissace for the 2023 season happening this September and October. The markets will occur at Renaissance Shops in East Greensboro from 2pm - 6pm.. The Sunday September 24th event will feature Greensboro artist, Soultriii. A self described hybrid R&B, Soul, Pop and Rock band. Vendors with both crafts and foods will share space with community resource partners at these remaining markets. This series is free to attend and is designed to introduce Triad families to their neighbors while creating a Public Health access point for community services.. The series finale takes place on Sunday October 22nd and features musical artist the Nu Being Collective. Sponsors for the 2023 event series include the Arts Council of Greater Greensboro, Cone Health Foundation and Creative Greensboro. For more details or to bring this program to your community contact info@piedmontblues.org or call 336.965.1714.
PBPS will kick off October with its annual PBPS Road to Memphis Blues Challenge that will occur on Sunday October 15th starting at 3:00 pm at Elm Street Lounge in Greensboro. Registration is now open to compete in the following (3) categories - Band, Solo/Duo or Youth. Local winners from each category will then represent PBPS in Memphis at the International Blues Challenge in January 2024. If you would like to enter the Road to Memphis Blues Challenge follow the link below or click here:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1yCFLzy_emdtWAqnTgoik_BitSaSGJ0zasN0n5vTGw7A/edit?ts=64f8b321
Follow the link and register under the categories of Band, Solo/Duo or Youth. Entry fees for a Band a $50, Solo/Duo are $40 and for Youth are $20. Payments can be made online after recieving a confirmation email from PBPS staff after the registration has been submitted.
Come December look out for more details regarding the Piedmont Blues Preservation Societies Annual Spirit of Giving Toy Drive. Attendees are asked to donate an unwrapped toy or make a donation gift to PBPS.The toys will be donated to a local charity for distribution to families in need.
We are always seeking new PBPS members. Membership are $15 a year. To become a member visit https://piedmontblues.org/support-blues-culture/pbps-memberships/
Members are entitled to Piedmont Blues discounts and benefits.
For volunteer opportunities please visit piedmontblues.org/volunteer
For sponsorship opportunities and those interested in becoming a board member, please email Atiba Berkley at president@piedmontblues.org.
