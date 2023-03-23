Shuttle bus service available
(GREENSBORO, NC) - The Greensboro Coliseum will host multiple simultaneous events, including a capacity crowd for Bruce Springsteen in concert, on Saturday, March 25.
In anticipation of a high volume of traffic in the Coliseum area, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department (GPD) advise all patrons to plan to arrive early, and carpooling is strongly encouraged. The GPD will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists of parking and traffic information.
Coliseum parking lots will open to concertgoers at 4 p.m. Doors to the Coliseum are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.
A public shuttle bus service to and from the Coliseum Complex will be available on March 25 beginning at 5:30 p.m. and running until 11:30 p.m. The shuttle will operate from Entry F of the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons (3121 W. Gate City Blvd.) to the ACC Hall of Champions at the Coliseum Complex. Shuttle service is $5 per person for round-trip service.
In addition to the Springsteen concert, the Coliseum Complex will also host Skid Row and Buckcherry in concert on Saturday at Piedmont Hall beginning at 7:20 p.m. Doors to Piedmont Hall will open at 6:30 p.m. Skid Row ticketholders are also encouraged to arrive early and take advantage of the shuttle service.
Event
Venue
Time
2023 Star Tar Heel States
Greensboro Aquatic Center
8:30 a.m.
Greensboro Ideal Home Show
Special Events Center
10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Greensboro Swarm vs. Raptors 905
Novant Health Fieldhouse
3:30 p.m.
Skid Row & Buckcherry in concert
Piedmont Hall
7:20 p.m.
Bruce Springsteen in concert
Greensboro Coliseum
7:30 p.m.
