ERYKAH BADU & FRIENDS
GREENSBORO COLISEUM
FRIDAY, MAY 27
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY AT 10AM!
GREENSBORO, NC – The Greensboro Coliseum will host Erykah Badu live in concert on Friday, May 27. The spectacular event will also feature special guests Ja Rule, Goodie Mob and poetry by Moses West.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.