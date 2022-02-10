ERYKAH BADU & FRIENDS

GREENSBORO COLISEUM

FRIDAY, MAY 27

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY AT 10AM!

GREENSBORO, NC – The Greensboro Coliseum will host Erykah Badu live in concert on Friday, May 27. The spectacular event will also feature special guests Ja Rule, Goodie Mob and poetry by Moses West.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.