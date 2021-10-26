World Class Heavyweight Guitar Bout
feat. Eric Gales and Joe Bonamassa
Let's Get Ready to Rumble!
Have you checked out Greensboro's own, Eric Gales' video premier of his new single "I Want My Crown" featuring Joe Bonamassa? It premiered Thurs., Oct. 21 at 10:00 am EST and 4:00 pm CET on YouTube and www.ericgales.com.
Eric Gales releases video of new single, "I Want My Crown", featuring Joe Bonamassa.
