World Class Heavyweight Guitar Bout

feat. Eric Gales and Joe Bonamassa

Let's Get Ready to Rumble!

Have you checked out Greensboro's own, Eric Gales' video premier of his new single "I Want My Crown" featuring Joe Bonamassa? It premiered Thurs., Oct. 21 at 10:00 am EST and 4:00 pm CET on YouTube and www.ericgales.com.

