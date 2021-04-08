Dec. 18, 2021, Greensboro Coliseum 

55 City North American Arena Tour Kicks Off This Fall, Runs Through Madison Square Garden Finale in Spring 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church has his sights set on a return to the road with this morning’s announcement of a full arena tour. As first shared with the Church Choir and by Billboard magazine earlier today, The Gather Again Tourwill kick off this fall and visit 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, culminating at Madison Square Garden in the spring of 2022.

Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible. Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time at www.EricChurch.com. Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. local time. On sale information for the Canadian dates will be announced soon.

Church, praised by Rolling Stone in the lead review of the April 2021 print issue for how he “has maneuvered the Nashville system, remaining dedicated to the power of down-the-center hitmaking even as he’s helped expand the parameters of the genre,” has passionately taken a leadership role in the industry’s return to touring. 

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” he shared with Billboard in the April 3 cover story depicting the superstar getting his own second dose of the vaccine after consulting with epidemiologists and industry experts.

“I just want to play shows,” he continued. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that. 

Additionally, Church will appear in an upcoming PSA promoting vaccine education, produced by ACM Lifting Lives, The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative and set to premiere during the ACM Awards broadcast on Sunday, April 18, where Church will also perform a song off his forthcoming Heart & Soul triple album project.

The trio is set for release in the coming weeks, with Heart available everywhere Friday, April 16, Soul available everywhere Friday, April 23, and the middle album, &, available exclusively to the Church Choir on Tuesday, April 20.

For the latest information and to learn how to join the Church Choir, visit www.EricChurch.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic.

The Gather Again Tour

Sept. 17, 2021                   Rupp Arena                                            Lexington, Ky.

Sept. 18, 2021                   Nationwide Arena                                  Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 24, 2021                   Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse                 Cleveland, Ohio

Sept. 25, 2021                   KeyBank Center                                    Buffalo, N.Y.

Oct. 1, 2021                      Alerus Center                                         Grand Forks, N.D.

Oct. 2, 2021                      Bell MTS Place                                      Winnipeg, Manitoba

Oct. 8, 2021                      PPG Paints Arena                                  Pittsburgh, Pa.

Oct. 9, 2021                      Wells Fargo Center                                Philadelphia, Pa.

Oct. 15, 2021                    Ball Arena                                              Denver, Colo.

Oct. 22, 2021                    Scotiabank Saddledome                        Calgary, Alberta

Oct. 23, 2021                    SaskTel Centre                                      Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Oct. 29, 2021                    Rogers Arena                                         Vancouver, British Columbia

Oct. 30, 2021                    Climate Pledge Arena                            Seattle, Wash.

Nov. 12, 2021                   Thompson-Boling Arena                       Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 13, 2021                   Ford Center                                            Evansville, Ind.

Dec. 3, 2021                      SNHU Arena                                         Manchester, N.H.

Dec. 4, 2021                      UBS Arena                                             Belmont Park, N.Y.

Dec. 10, 2021                    The Anthem                                           Washington, D.C.

Dec. 11, 2021                    The Anthem                                           Washington, D.C.

Dec. 17, 2021                    Bon Secours Wellness Arena                Greenville, S.C.

Dec. 18, 2021                    Greensboro Coliseum                            Greensboro, N.C.

Jan. 7, 2022                       Pinnacle Bank Arena                             Lincoln, Neb.

Jan. 8, 2022                       Denny Sanford PREMIER Center        Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jan. 14, 2022                     Scotiabank Arena                                   Toronto, Ontario

Jan. 15, 2022                     Canadian Tire Centre                             Ottawa, Ontario

Jan. 21, 2022                     Van Andel Arena                                   Grand Rapids, Mich.

Jan. 22, 2022                     Little Caesars Arena                              Detroit, Mich.

Feb. 4, 2022                      KFC Yum! Center                                 Louisville, Ky.

Feb. 5, 2022                      Bankers Life Fieldhouse                        Indianapolis, Ind.

Feb. 11, 2022                    CHI Health Center Omaha                    Omaha, Neb.

Feb. 12, 2022                    Wells Fargo Arena                                 Des Moines, Iowa

Feb. 18, 2022                    T-Mobile Center                                    Kansas City, Mo.

Feb 19, 2022                     BOK Center                                           Tulsa, Okla.

Feb. 25, 2022                    Hampton Coliseum                                Hampton, Va.

Feb. 26, 2022                    Spectrum Center                                    Charlotte, N.C.

March 4, 2022                   Amway Center                                       Orlando, Fla.

March 5, 2022                   Amalie Arena                                         Tampa, Fla.

March 11, 2022                 United Center                                        Chicago, Ill.

March 12, 2022                 Enterprise Center                                   St. Louis, Mo.

March 18, 2022                 Resch Center                                          Green Bay, Wis.

March 19, 2022                 Resch Center                                          Green Bay, Wis.

March 25, 2022                 Legacy Arena at the BJCC                    Birmingham, Ala.

March 26, 2022                 Simmons Bank Arena                            Little Rock, Ark.

April 1, 2022                     Dickies Arena                                        Fort Worth, Texas

April 2, 2022                     AT&T Center                                        San Antonio, Texas

April 8, 2022                     Toyota Center                                        Houston, Texas

April 9, 2022                     Smoothie King Center                           New Orleans, La.

April 15, 2022                   Moda Center                                          Portland, Ore.

April 16, 2022                   Spokane Arena                                       Spokane, Wash.

April 29, 2022                   ExtraMile Arena                                    Boise, Idaho

April 30, 2022                   Vivint Arena                                          Salt Lake City, Utah

May 6, 2022                      Pechanga Arena                                     San Diego, Calif.

May 7, 2022                      STAPLES Center                                  Los Angeles, Calif.

May 11, 2022                    Golden 1 Center                                     Sacramento, Calif.

May 13, 2022                    T-Mobile Arena                                     Las Vegas, Nev.

May 14, 2022                    Gila River Arena                                    Glendale, Ariz.

May 20, 2022                    Madison Square Garden                        New York, N.Y.

 

About Eric Church

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and 10-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Church has spent the past year releasing new music at a relentless pace; providing a glimpse into the results of a marathon session during which he spent nearly a month writing and recording a song per day – including current Top 15 single “Hell of a View” – while sequestered in a rural North Carolina cabin, and fueling speculation of his highly anticipated new three-part project, Heart & Soul, set for release this month.

 

Just as unique as Church’s approach to recording and releasing music is his tenacity on the road. During his most recent outing, 2019’s Double Down Tour, Church played back-to-back nights of two unique shows in each market sans opening act, giving every city’s fans six-plus hours of his iconic music. The tour also featured a massive stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, where he broke the venue’s concert attendance record with more than 56,000 fans in attendance and became the first artist to sell out the venue with a solo lineup. Church also recently took to the field at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium to perform the National Anthem with R&B star Jazmine Sullivan ahead of Super Bowl LV and will return to the road for The Gather Again Tour in the fall.

 

A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner, and 10-time GRAMMY nominee, Church has amassed a passionate fanbase around the globe known as the Church Choir as well as a critically acclaimed catalog of music. His most recent album, Desperate Man, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album (his third nod in the category) and produced his most recent No. 1 hit, “Some Of It.” Previous releases include the Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me (“How ’Bout You,” “Guys Like Me”), Carolina (“Smoke a Little Smoke,” “Love Your Love the Most”) and Mr. Misunderstood (“Record Year,” “Round Here Buzz”), the Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders (“Like a Wrecking Ball,” “Talladega”) and the 3x Platinum-certified Chief (“Springsteen,” “Drink In My Hand”)as well as 22 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified singles.

