EMF's Euphonium Tuba Institute Joins Forces with the North Carolina Brass Band for a Breathtaking Performance July 5
GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 3, 2023) - Eastern Music Festival's (EMF) Euphonium Tuba Institute and the North Carolina Brass Band (NCBB) are thrilled to announce their upcoming collaborative performance on July 5th. The event will take place at 8:00 PM in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, and promises to deliver an extraordinary fusion of euphonium and tuba brilliance with the vibrant sound of a traditional brass band.
Founded in 2015 by Demondrae Thurman and Aaron Tindall, the Euphonium Tuba Institute is known for its outstanding educational programs and exceptional talent, bringing together budding euphonium and tuba players from across the globe. Under the guidance of world-class faculty and esteemed artists, these young musicians receive intensive training, engage in masterclasses, and showcase their skills through various performance opportunities.
“The upcoming performance on July 5th features two parts of the program. The first part features performances by Demondrae Thurman and myself, along with fabulous EMF faculty members such as pianist Marika Bournaki and violinist Jenny Grégoire,” said Aaron Tindall when discussing the upcoming performance. “The second part of the program is with the North Carolina Brass Band and it’s a very special collaboration. Brian Meixner is their fantastic conductor. There are several fantastic brass musicians, most of them professionals, that have gathered together to form this brass band, and they graciously come here to our festival and back us up as soloists.”
The North Carolina Brass Band, hailed as one of the premier brass ensembles in the region, has gained recognition for its captivating performances and dedication to the brass band tradition. Comprising talented musicians from North Carolina, the NCBB demonstrates unparalleled artistry and virtuosity in their interpretation of both classical and contemporary works.
Audiences can expect an evening filled with captivating melodies, dynamic arrangements, and a diverse repertoire that spans across genres and eras. The collaboration will feature classical compositions, contemporary works, and specially crafted arrangements that highlight the euphonium and tuba within the context of a brass band.
“I’ll be playing two pieces. One is a trio for euphonium, violin, and piano where I will also be playing with Marika. The trio is titled Romance by John Stevens, who is actually my teacher that I studied with in graduate school, and he wrote a piece for myself and my wife Jenny Grégoire, who is assistant Principal Second in the orchestra,” said Thurman. “The next piece I’ll play is a piece called Pearls by Tubist composer Roland Szentpali. It’s a piece that deals with non-classical styles, Latin styles, bebop styles, and blues styles, it’s a very exciting piece of music.”
“I’m going to be playing an arrangement of Bizet’s Carmen Fantasy which is one of the most popular operas. That’s my portion of the performance featuring Marika Bournaki on piano, who is a fantastic pianist here on staff,” said Tindall. “During the second portion, I'm going to be playing a piece called Song for the Skies by Paul Lovatt-Cooper, who is a prominent British composer. I know that Demondrae is going to be playing Harlequin by Philip Sparke, which is kind of a showstopper piece for the euphonium.”
This one-of-a-kind musical event represents the culmination of countless hours of dedication and preparation by the Euphonium Tuba Institute and the NCBB. For the second year in a row, together they will create a breathtaking performance that showcases the extraordinary talents of emerging musicians alongside seasoned professionals.
When discussing the collaboration with the NCBB, Tindall expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to have the Euphonium Tuba Institute perform with them again. Tindall said, “It gives a spotlight to our instruments that don't always get to be front and center, in front of the orchestra, or in front of a band. It helps students realize what is possible and it gives an opportunity for them to get on stage and share their talents.”
The Eastern Music Festival's Euphonium Tuba Institute and the North Carolina Brass Band invite music enthusiasts, fans, and the community to join them on July 5th for an unforgettable evening of exceptional music and brilliant performances.
Complete program details for the Eastern Music Festival that runs June 24–July 29 are available at easternmusicfestival.org
Attached photos by of Demondrae Thurman by Lana Shkadova
About Eastern Music Festival:
For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps toward careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 62nd season is June 24 – July 29, 2023. For more information, visit https://easternmusicfestival.org/. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube.
