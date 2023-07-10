EMF Signature Performance: Pianist Santiago Rodriguez In Recital Postponed To Mon., July 17
EMF faculty and friends to perform a salon-type recital FREE of charge and open to the public
GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 7, 2023) - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program announces a change in programming for July 12, 2023. Due to illness, the previously scheduled recital with Santiago Rodriguez has been postponed to Mon., July 17 at 8pm.
In its stead, on Wed., July 12, EMF Faculty and Friends present a salon-type recital on the Dana Auditorium stage, beginning at 8:00 PM. This performance will be presented FREE of charge and is general admission. No tickets are required to attend, but RSVP’s can be made at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36690/production/1171854
About the rescheduled performance on the 17th: Santiago Rodriguez performs an evening of Rachmaninoff's masterpieces featuring the Piano Sonata No.2 and selections from Études-Tableaux, Préludes, and Moments musicaux on Monday, July 17th at 8:00 PM in Dana Auditorium.
Complete program details for the Eastern Music Festival that runs June 24–July 29 are available at easternmusicfestival.org.
About Eastern Music Festival:
For over six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps toward careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 62nd season is June 24 – July 29, 2023. For more information, visit https://easternmusicfestival.org/. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube.
