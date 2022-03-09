Gibson: “Elvis Dove” and “Elvis SJ-200”

Gibson Introduces Two Dazzling Acoustic Guitars that Mark Key Musical Moments in the Legendary Career of Global Icon Elvis Presley

Made in Bozeman, MT, Gibson Acoustic guitars are the pinnacle of hand-crafted quality, and sound excellence, fit for the King of Rock and Roll.
 
BOZEMAN, MT (March 8, 2022) For 128 years, Gibson--the iconic American instrument brand--has shaped sound across generations and genres and has emerged as the most relevant, played and loved guitar brand around the world. Gibson is proud to announce it has partnered with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) and Elvis Presley Enterprises to create two stunning acoustics: the Gibson Elvis™ Dove and Gibson Elvis™ SJ-200, both in Ebony. The Elvis Dove and SJ-200 are handmade by the expert luthiers and artisans of the Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana and are available today worldwide at authorized Gibson dealers and on www.gibson.com.
 
View the clip below which was shot on location at Graceland, Elvis’ family home in Memphis, TN. The video includes footage of Elvis’ favorite pink Cadillac, footage inside his airplane, “The Lisa Marie,” and a close up of the white embellished jumpsuit he wore during his Aloha From Hawaii concert special in 1973; watch and share the video: HERE.

Elvis played multiple Gibson acoustic and electric guitars throughout his career. The new Gibson Elvis Dove in Ebony is based on a customized 1969 Gibson Dove that was gifted to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll by his father, Vernon Presley, which Elvis played in concert regularly from 1971 through 1975, famously during Elvis’ legendary satellite-televised Aloha From Hawaii concert in 1973. In 1975, while in mid-performance during a concert in Asheville, NC, Elvis gifted the Gibson Dove to an astonished audience member.
 
Elvis often used Gibson SJ-200 acoustic guitars, aka “The King of Flat Tops.” Gibson has now created Elvis’ favorite SJ-200 in Ebony that is based on a guitar that was given to Elvis as a gift at a recording session at RCA Studio B in Nashville, TN in the mid-1960’s. Elvis often used this Gibson SJ-200 acoustic guitar for numerous high-profile live performances and in 1976, Elvis gave it to his close friend and aide at Graceland Marty Lacker.
 
“The sound, look, and feel of Gibson instruments have notably played a significant role in American music history and there no is greater example of this truth than seeing and hearing these two legendary Gibson Acoustic Models in the hands of ‘The King of Rock and Roll.’”
--Robi Johns, Senior Product Development Manager, Gibson Acoustic
 
Above (L-R): the Gibson Elvis SJ-200 and the Elvis Dove with Elvis’ pink Cadillac in the background at Graceland.
 
The new Gibson Elvis Dove in Ebony features a solid Sitka spruce top, solid maple back, sides, and a mahogany neck capped with an Indian rosewood fretboard. The new Dove is equipped with a modern LR Baggs VTC electronics with an under-saddle piezo pickup and soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls, making it stage ready, right out of the case. The new Gibson Elvis SJ-200 features a maple back, sides, and neck, as well as a Sitka spruce top. The guitar features all of the attractive SJ-200 touches, including mother-of-pearl graduated crown and parallelogram inlays, an iconic Moustache bridge and an Indian rosewood fingerboard, and comes equipped with an LR Baggs VTC under-saddle pick up. As an extra personalized Elvis touch, both guitars come with a Kenpo Karate decal included in the hardshell case.
 
Above: the Gibson Elvis Dove acoustic pictured on Elvis' airplane, the "Lisa Marie" at Graceland.
 
For a detailed account of Elvis’ life story, visithttps://www.graceland.com/early-childhood and https://www.graceland.com/1954-1957For a full look inside Elvis’ life, plan a trip to Memphis for a Graceland tour, https://www.graceland.com/elvis45.
 
 
Above: the Gibson Elvis SJ-200.
 
Above: the Gibson Elvis SJ-200 headstock.
 
 
Above: the Gibson Elvis Dove.
 
Above (L-R): the Gibson Elvis SJ-200 and the Elvis Dove.
 
Elvis Presley:
 
 
Graceland:
 
 
Gibson:
 
 
About Elvis Presley:
Elvis Presley is one of the most influential pop culture figures of the 20th century. Often referred to as the "King of Rock ‘n’ Roll," Elvis’ commanding voice and charismatic stage presence unleashed a musical and cultural revolution that changed the world. Over the course of his extraordinary career, Elvis was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards (3 wins), sold over 1 billion records worldwide, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was named “One of the Ten Outstanding Young Men of the Nation” by the United States Jaycees, as well as the 2018 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In addition to his musical accolades, Elvis starred in 33 films and made numerous television appearances.
 
More than 60 years after his global debut, Elvis’ legacy is stronger than ever. His life and music have inspired countless hit musicals, movies and TV series’, fiction and non-fiction books, musical covers, and commercial endorsements, as well as a robust merchandise program spanning collectibles and fashion collaborations. An enduring symbol of “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s” stardom, Graceland, Elvis’ Memphis home, is the second most-visited home in the United States after the White House, drawing over 600,000 visitors annually and tens of thousands of fans for its Elvis Week celebration. With more than 15 million fans across social media and a growing multimedia presence, the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” continues to inspire today’s most influential musicians, designers, entertainers, and social influencers, and captivate audiences around the world. For more information, visit elvisthemusic.com. Shop Elvis products at shopelvis.com. Follow Elvis on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
 
About Gibson:
Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for 128 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramerthe original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, and KRK, behind great music for over 30 years, and Maestro, the founder of effect pedals. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Learn more at Gibson.com and follow us on TwitterFacebookGibson TV, and Instagram.
 

