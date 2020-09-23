April 19, 2022
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Coliseum
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR LAUNCHES
JANUARY 19, 2022 IN NEW ORLEANS
TOUR KICKS OFF SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 IN BERLIN
“..The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the most bombastic, elaborate, high-tech arena show he’s ever attempted.” – Rolling Stone
“As a thank you, he’s giving the fans exactly what they could want in a final hurrah: some of his all-time biggest hits played with his classic gusto and draped in glitz.” – Billboard
NEW YORK, NY (September 23, 2020) – It is with great excitement that Elton John announces his return to the stage in North America with newly rescheduled dates for his award-winning, global Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Following his recently announced dates in Europe, beginning September 1, 2021 in Berlin (tour dates here), the tour will kick off again in North America on January 19, 2022, in New Orleans, making stops in major markets, including Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami and more. The latest dates on sale are arena shows which were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will conclude with a series of select stadium performances taking place worldwide. Additional information on these concerts will be announced at a later date.
Taking to social media, Elton John said, “I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!”
Winning the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award for “Tour Of The Year,” 2020 Pollstar “Major Tour of the Year” and the 2019 Billboard Music Award for the “Top Rock Tour,” the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd on September 8, 2018 in Allentown, PA and has since received rave reviews around the world. The critically acclaimed show takes the audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalog including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”
Ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.
ELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR rescheduled North American dates are as follows:
Jan 19, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Jan 21, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Jan 22, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Jan 25, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Jan 26, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Jan 29, 2022 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
Jan 30, 2022 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Feb 1, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Feb 4, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center
Feb 5, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center
Feb 8, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Feb 9, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Feb 14, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Feb 15, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Feb 18, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Feb 19, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Feb 22, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
Feb 23, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
Feb 25, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
March 1, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
March 2, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
March 5, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum
March 6, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum
March 19, 2022 Fargo, ND FARGODOME
March 22, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
March 23, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
March 26, 2022 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 27, 2022 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 30, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
April 1, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 2, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
April 5, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
April 8, 2022 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
April 9, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
April 12, 2022 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
April 13, 2022 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
April 16, 2022 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 20, 2022 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
April 23, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 24, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
April 27, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Arena
April 28, 2022 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
For more information or to purchase tickets and VIP packages, please visit EltonJohn.com. These exclusive VIP offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise, and much more.
For more information on the newly rescheduled New Zealand dates, please visit here.
ABOUT ELTON JOHN:
Elton’s career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity as the number 1 top-performing solo male artist. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 1 diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum, and 26 gold albums, over 50 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, “Candle in the Wind 1997”, which sold over 33 million copies. ‘Diamonds’ the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, reached the Top 5 of the UK album charts on its release in November 2017, becoming Elton’s 40th UK Top 40 album in the process. This release celebrated 50 years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin. August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine No. 1s and 27 Top 10s.
Elton announced the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour at New York’s Gotham Hall in January 2018. Encompassing 5 continents and over 350 dates, this 3-year-long tour started in September 2018 and marks his retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road. In May 2019, it was named Billboard's Top Rock Tour. To date, Elton has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970.
2019 saw the release of 'Rocketman' to great critical and commercial success with nearly $200 million at the box office, a fantasy musical motion picture of his life, which has won an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards, including Best Original Song. Plus, his much-anticipated autobiography Me, which was released on October 15, 2019.
Among the many awards and honors bestowed upon him are; six GRAMMYs, including a GRAMMY Legend Award, a TONY, two OSCARS, two Golden Globe Awards, a Best British Male Artist BRIT Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honor, Legend of Live Award, 13 Ivor Novello Awards between 1973 and 2001and a knighthood from HM Queen Elizabeth II for “services to music and charitable services.” In 2019, HM Queen Elizabeth II awarded him the “Companion of Honour,” a prestigious award given only to those who have made major contributions in arts, science, medicine, or government. Elton John became one of only 65 people who can hold this honor at one time.
In 1992, Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading non-profit HIV/AIDS organizations and has raised over $450 million to date in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. In June 2019, President Emmanuel Macron presented Elton the Légion d’Honneur, France’s highest award, for his lifetime contribution to the arts and the fight against HIV/AIDS.
ABOUT AEG PRESENTS:
AEG Presents is one of the world’s largest live music companies. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global concert tours, regional music events, and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe, and Asia with 15 regional offices. Touring artists include Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Elton John, Celine Dion, Kenny Chesney, and more. The festival roster includes the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Stagecoach, Desert Trip, Firefly, Hangout, and British Summertime at Hyde Park, totaling more than 40. The company owns, manages, or exclusively promotes in more than 75 clubs and theaters worldwide, including Agora Theatre, Cleveland; Forest Hills Stadium and Webster Hall, New York; Shrine Auditorium and The Fonda, Los Angeles and Eventim Apollo, London. AEG presents more than 12,000 shows annually and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, and Madison House Presents. For more information, visit www.aegpresents.com.
