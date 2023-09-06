Living Is Finally Enjoyable (L.I.F.E.) W-S, Inc., will present the eighth annual Festival for the Homeless from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Gateway Commons Park, on Wilson Terrace Street, 1580 Oak St., Winston-Salem, N.C. This is a rain-or-shine event.
Services that will be provided to the homeless population during the festival include live entertainment, haircuts, food, clothing, shoes from Fleet Feet, and bags with useful items to take away. The Winston-Salem State University Mobile Health Care Unit will be on-site to do vital signs testing and provide health-care information. L.I.F.E. W-S, Inc., board members will run the Kids’ Zone.
Attendees are asked to leave the food and services for homeless guests, while the entertainment is for everyone.
Ronald Reginald King, the Voice of the Festival for the Homeless, will be the Master of Ceremonies. King is a retired battalion chief of the City of Asheville Fire Department, an announcer with WBMU.net, an entrepreneur, novelist, poet, playwright, activist against domestic violence, and more.
The Big 4 Choir, The Claptones, Real Love, spoken-word artist Spencer Aubrey, singer-songwriter Tiffany Thompson, Magical Men, Uncle Watson’s Widow, and Signature Soundz will perform. EJ Production (Earnest Johnson) will provide sound production.
The Big 4 Choir comprises alumni from Albert H. Anderson, Simon G. Atkins, Carver, and John W. Paisley high schools under the musical direction of Eddie Bines accompanied by the (G.A.P. Band) aka God’s Anointed Players. The 100-voice, 25-year-old choir sings inspiring gospel music. According to a statement from choir member Val Dunlap, “Our prayer is that our songs are pleasing to God and that they will mellow the hearts of the unsaved, break down every barrier of sorrow, misery and hopelessness and translate sweet sounding music that edifies, inspires, challenges and encourages the hearts and souls of everyone and further enable them to experience Jesus Christ on a very personal level.”
The Claptones — Cindy Suerken, Roddy Roberts, Sharon Hammill, and Darryl Hammill — play old-time acoustic rock ’n’ roll, blues, and Americana, classics with a few originals mixed in. Originally from California, Florida, and Louisiana, they found each other living here in the Piedmont Triad. Guest vocalists and instrumentalists sometimes drop in, and they do it all in a spirit of fun.
Real Love — Raymond and Kim Larkin — are inspiring singers, creative songwriters, recording artists, and lifelong best friends in marriage. Real Love Music, Inc., was ignited through their passion for music and each other. Since 2005, the couple has performed for countless events. Often their style is compared to phenomenal duo groups such as Bebe & Cece Winans, Ashford & Simpson, and Marvin Gaye & Tammy Terrell, but they have their own unique sound.
Spencer Aubrey is a creative connector, curator, poet, and musician currently living in Winston-Salem. He is passionate about supporting the community and creating platforms and opportunities for marginalized people to have their voices heard. You can see Spencer at many events in the city performing under his pseudonym p.s. edekot.
Tiffany Thompson is an award-winning songwriter, singer, speaker, and community leader whose mission is to promote human flourishing. She has performed in front of more than 200,000 people on 200+ unique stages. Her passion for helping people unlock their full creative potential is contagious.
Uncle Watson’s Widow is North Carolina’s Piedmont’s premiere Blues/Southern Rock band whose 2021 debut album “Hindsight” was released to critical acclaim and featured on a number of “Best of 2021” lists in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. The core of Uncle Watson’s Widow comprises producer/bassist/guitarist Jon Epstein, vocalist Bekkah Moss, and vocalist/guitarist Steve Jones.
Signature Soundz plays R&B, gospel, and Jazz.
The Best Western-Plus on University Parkway will give discounts to those traveling to the Festival for the Homeless. The link to book is https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/book/hotel-rooms.34181.html?groupId=8S0NB3V2. The rate is $69 a night (Sept. 5-11) and rooms must be booked by Friday, August 11.
Please join us to support and get to know your Winston-Salem community better — both the housed and the unhoused.
The mission of L.I.F.E. W-S, Inc., is to provide transitional housing and additional resources to homeless families with children so that they can be safe and secure while in the process of obtaining affordable housing. We believe that all families in Winston-Salem deserve the security, stability, and dignity of having a home.
Admission to the event is free. Donations to support the Festival and to help L.I.F.E. W-S, Inc., continue its mission may be sent to Living Is Finally Enjoyable W-S, Inc., P.O. Box 1, Winston-Salem, NC 27102. Our CashApp handle is $LifeincwsHomeless. Venmo is @Life-Is-Finally-Enjoyable.
L.I.F.E. W-S, Inc., is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit service organization. The founder and executive director is Kimberly Hinton-Robinson. The current board of directors comprises Stuart Russell, chair; Dr. Mark Oliver, vice chair; Kenny Lathan, treasurer; Lynn Felder, secretary; Saundra Ross, Van Cundiff, Allan Younger, David Levine, Kenneth Crumb, Kierston Sharp, and Jennifer Castillo.
For more information, call 336-529-5680 or email lifeincws1@gmail.com.
