Ed E. Ruger Releases New EP
"IMPLIED GREATNESS"
Produced entirely by POE MACK!
https://ederuger.bandcamp.com/album/implied-greatness-prod-by-poe-mack
"This one is a whole new vibe for Ed E. Ruger! "Implied Greatness was exclusively produced by VA's Poe Mack!
This album hits every emotion.
From the uplifting sounds of "Living My Life" feat Ty Bru & Mr. Rozzi.
To the fun, yet chill vibes on "Take Flight" & the reggae/ska Influenced song, "The Smoker" feat Nic Hoover of The Hypnotic Conquest.
To the darker introspective songs like "Find My Way" feat the soulful songstress know as CJ Monet.
This is an album that checks all the boxes, yet leaves you wanting more! Enjoy the ride!"
Show pics by Tyler Bueilly
Solo pics by Kim Staples
