EASTERN MUSIC FESTIVAL WELCOMES NEW PROJECT SPECIALIST
GREENSBORO, N.C. (November 2, 2021) - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is pleased to announce the addition of Sommer Fanney as the organization’s Project Specialist. In this new position, Fanney will support key program initiatives for the Festival, including recruitment and admissions, alumni relations and communications, and special programs.
This is not Fanney’s first experience at EMF: she was the seasonal Media and Communications Associate in 2017 and the administrative liaison for the Classical Guitar Summit in 2018. “I am excited to return to EMF in a year-round capacity and look forward to supporting EMF’s young musicians and the Festival at-large,” noted Fanney.
Fanney was born and raised in North Carolina and received a Bachelor of Arts in English and Media Studies from Guilford College. As a student at Guilford, she developed a joy and appreciation for music through the college’s music department and then later at EMF. Prior to returning to EMF, Fanney provided administrative and program support for several regional nonprofit organizations.
Planning is already underway for EMF’s 61st season, to be held June 25 – July 30, 2022, on the campus of Guilford College in Greensboro, NC. Students interested in attending EMF’s summer study programs can learn more and apply online at easternmusicfestival.org/study. Deadline to apply is February 22, 2022. EMF recently celebrated a safe and successful conclusion to its 60th anniversary season on July 31, 2021.
About Eastern Music Festival:
For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire and performances, and renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 61st season is June 25 – July 30, 2022. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Mission Statement:
Eastern Music Festival’s mission is to promote musical enrichment, excellence, professional collaboration, innovation and diversity through a nationally recognized teaching program, music festival, concerts and other programs which will enhance the quality of life, health, and vitality of our region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.